This Central California city now has the first Denny's drive-thru in the state

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) -- A first-of-its-kind Denny's opened in Kerman Monday morning.

The restaurant is the first in California with a drive-thru option for customers.

"It's just nice. It's really convenient," said the restaurant's first drive-thru customer.

Cars were lined up around the building - with Kerman residents excited to use the unique feature.

"The more better facilities you have, the more people want to go out and take advantage of it," said Jim Monreal. "So looking forward to it!"

Not only is the restaurant the first drive-thru in the state, but it's also the second drive-thru in the country.

Denny's chose Kerman to test the feature and the chain thinks it'll be a grand slam.

"It's a small community, but that's where Denny's really thrives," said franchisee Sahill Sagar. That's where we actually can have an impact on the community."

The small community showed up bright and early to welcome the newest business to town with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The first customer arrived at nine on Sunday morning and had friends and family camp out in shifts.

"I brought them a sleeping bag, so from 3 to 6 in the morning, it was a shift," said Catherine Bernal.

The first 100 dine-in customers got a free Denny's mug. They can bring it in for the next month for free coffee.

Raul Cardenas, affectionately known as "Papa Denny's," is excited to see his favorite restaurant open for business.

He said it's a positive sign growth is happening in the town.

"We need it, Cardenas said. "It brings jobs."

The diner-style restaurant is open 24 hours a day. It's located at Whitesbridge Road and Goldenrod Avenue.