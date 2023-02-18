Reward offered for beloved pug gone missing in midtown Sacramento Reward offered for beloved pug gone missing in midtown Sacramento 00:15

SACRAMENTO — A reward is being offered for the safe return of a 12-year-old pug from midtown Sacramento.

Tatty is affectionately known as "The Mayor of Midtown." He's a shop dog and usually hangs out outside of his owners' shop, Scout Living.

Tatty the pug Erin Boyle/Stefan Bloom

His owners Erin Boyle and Stefan Bloom said Tatty wears an AirTag, and when he vanished this afternoon, his owners tracked his location to 18th and K streets but found the AirTag in the street.

They're worried somebody took him and are now offering a $5,000 reward for Tatty's safe return, no questions asked.

Anyone who may know of Tatty's whereabouts should contact the owners at 415-503-8741