Police asking for help to find missing senior in Modesto

MODESTO - Police in Modesto are asking for the public's help to locate a senior who, along with his vehicle, went missing over the weekend.

The family of Roy White last saw him driving his white Ford Sport Track pickup truck around 5 p.m. Sunday near Sylvan Avenue, says the Modesto Police Department. Police say he has some medical issues. The truck has California license plate number 6J64367.

Photos of white and his truck have been released, although his age and his physical description haven't been.

Roy White and his white Ford pickup truck. Modesto Police Department

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Modesto police dispatch at (209) 552-2470.