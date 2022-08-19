3 people killed when 2 planes collide in midair while trying to land

Several killed in midair plane crash Several killed in midair plane crash 00:17

Three people were killed when two planes collided over a California airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday.

At around 3 p.m. local time Thursday, a single-engine Cessna 152 with one person on board and a twin-engine Cessna 340 with two people on board collided as they were attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport, the FAA said in a statement.

Both pilots and the passenger in the Cessna 340 were killed. Their identities were not immediately released.

Multiple people were killed after two small planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport. City of Watsonville

There were no injuries reported to anyone on the ground, according to the FAA.

However, the Cessna 340 crashed into a hangar, damaging a plane inside the building and sparking a post-crash fire, the FAA said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Watsonville Municipal Airport is located about 45 miles south of San Jose.