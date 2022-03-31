Molly Riehl Good Day Sacramento

Molly Riehl was born and raised in Sacramento and can't believe how lucky she is to get to tell stories in her own hometown. She joined Good Day Sacramento from KPTV in Portland, Oregon, where she hosted and reported for the lifestyle and entertainment show, MORE Good Day Oregon.

While in Portland, Molly shared her love for the restaurant industry with viewers and bolstered a movement to tell the stories of the people behind the food. She has a passion for giving a voice to small businesses and is thrilled to bring that enthusiasm to the city that raised her.

Molly graduated from St. Francis High School and then traveled north to the University of Oregon, where she graduated with a degree in Electronic Media and Communications. She is a die-hard Duck for life.

Molly lives in Sacramento with her two best friends: her husband Bryan and their Golden Retriever, Looper. Being back home means she gets to be around her grandma, mom and dad, older sister, twin sister, brothers-in-law, two nieces, a nephew, plus an amazing, large extended family.

When she's not at work, you can find Molly supporting local restaurants, cooking at home, cheering for her Ducks (and Niners, Giants and Kings!), golfing, spending time in the mountains and just ... Keeping It Riehl.

Follow Molly on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Email Molly

Request to have Molly speak at an event.