Tracy McDonald's drive-through closed after collapsing on 2 vehicles

TRACY -- It was a close call for two drivers at a McDonald's drive-through in Tracy, off 11th street.

The exterior overhang came crashing down on Monday afternoon, just before 2 p.m., and collapsed on two vehicles. According to Tracy Police Department, there were no major injuries reported.

The drive-through is temporarily closed, but the restaurant remains open.

The reason for the collapse is yet to be established.

Yesterday at approximately 1:35 pm, crews responded to a report of a collapsed overhang at the McDonalds located at 236... Posted by South San Joaquin County Fire Authority - Tracy, CA on Tuesday, March 7, 2023