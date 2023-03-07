Tracy McDonald's drive-through closed after collapsing on 2 vehicles
TRACY -- It was a close call for two drivers at a McDonald's drive-through in Tracy, off 11th street.
The exterior overhang came crashing down on Monday afternoon, just before 2 p.m., and collapsed on two vehicles. According to Tracy Police Department, there were no major injuries reported.
The drive-through is temporarily closed, but the restaurant remains open.
The reason for the collapse is yet to be established.
