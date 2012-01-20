Watch CBS News
Lori Wallace

/ Good Day Sacramento

Lori-Wallace.jpg

13 Questions With... Lori Wallace

  1. Where did you grow up? Elk Grove
  2. What is your ideal scenario for a day off? Early run on a Saturday morning, coffee, kids sports and family time
  3.  How did you decide to be a reporter/anchor? Watching the news
  4. What was your favorite toy growing up? Barbies
  5.  Where is your favorite local place to eat? Quick and easy? Selland's/Dos Coyotes More Time? Zocalo, Tres Hermanas, One Speed, too many to name! 
  6.  Do you have any pets? A Goldendoodle named Max
  7.  What is your favorite social media platform? Instagram @tvloriwallace
  8.    What is your favorite season? Can never decide between Summer & Fall
  9.  Who is the fellow reporter/anchor you text the most? Julissa
  10. When do you wake up on a workday? Weekend? Workday 3:10am/Weekend 7:00am
  11. Why do you love Northern California? The weather, the landscape, and all of the outdoor activities right where we live!
  12. Where was your best vacation ever? Every vacation at the beach
  13.  Favorite sport to watch in person? On TV? Basketball...Go Kings!

