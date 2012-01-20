Lori Wallace
13 Questions With... Lori Wallace
- Where did you grow up? Elk Grove
- What is your ideal scenario for a day off? Early run on a Saturday morning, coffee, kids sports and family time
- How did you decide to be a reporter/anchor? Watching the news
- What was your favorite toy growing up? Barbies
- Where is your favorite local place to eat? Quick and easy? Selland's/Dos Coyotes More Time? Zocalo, Tres Hermanas, One Speed, too many to name!
- Do you have any pets? A Goldendoodle named Max
- What is your favorite social media platform? Instagram @tvloriwallace
- What is your favorite season? Can never decide between Summer & Fall
- Who is the fellow reporter/anchor you text the most? Julissa
- When do you wake up on a workday? Weekend? Workday 3:10am/Weekend 7:00am
- Why do you love Northern California? The weather, the landscape, and all of the outdoor activities right where we live!
- Where was your best vacation ever? Every vacation at the beach
- Favorite sport to watch in person? On TV? Basketball...Go Kings!
