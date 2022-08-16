Exciting video shows Colorado K9 rappelling down 2-story building Exciting video shows Colorado K9 rappelling down 2-story building 00:18

There's "Spider-Pig," and there is now "The Rappelling K9" too.

Weld County K9 Kenzi recently learned some new skills with her deputy while attending Rocky Mountain Tactical Team Association annual conference in Park Meadows.

According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, "The conference featured SWAT and K9 training at the Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Facility."

Weld County Sheriff's Office posted video of the exciting exercise on Facebook. The exercise shown involved Kenzi rappelling out of a second-story window toward a would-be suspect.