Julissa Ortiz anchors Good Day Sacramento Monday-Friday and the CBS13 News at Noon.

13 Questions With... Julissa Ortiz

  1. Where did you grow up? Born and raised in SACRAMENTO!!! So happy to being doing what I love in my hometown!
  2. What is your ideal scenario for a day off? For starters… waking up without an alarm….enjoying a cup of coffee in my favorite mug…staying in my pj's all day with my mom bun and no makeup…and crafting.
  3. How did you decide to be a reporter/anchor? I knew early on this is what I wanted to do. I remember an assignment in 8th grade at St. Francis Elementary. I convinced my group to do a TV talk show instead of writing a report. I was the videographer, director and I played a guest. While at St. Francis High School I took a communications class. After that I was hooked.
  4. What was your favorite toy growing up? Cabbage Patch kids! I had 3!
  5. Where is your favorite local place to eat? If you know me you know I use restaurants as landmarks when I give directions. We have so many great restaurants it's hard to choose! Michelangelo's is my all time favorite. (unfortunately is closed a few years back.) If I'm meeting my big ol' family - The Old Spaghetti Factory. Grabbing drinks with my yayas - Selland's on Broadway. Breakfast - Orphan. You can find me at Selland's in East Sac at least once a week.
  6. Do you have any pets? Do my neighbor's dogs count?
  7. What is your favorite social media platform? Instagram of course! It makes my real life look real good! @gooddayju
  8. If you didn't work in TV news what would you be doing? Growing up I wanted to be a teacher. I used to play school in my room. I created a roll call sheet…I would even hold an empty coffee cup…like my 5th grade teacher, Mrs. Sparks did.
  9. What is your favorite season? Spring
  10. Who is the fellow reporter/anchor you text the most? I'm going to guess my husband...also known as CBS's Steve Large. Executive Producer Morgan comes in a close second.
  11. When do you wake up on a workday? Weekend? Sadly I wake up before the roosters crow…3ish. On the weekends I get sleep in until 8am!
  12. Favorite sport to watch in person? On TV? Anyone who knows me knows - I love soccer. I come from a soccer family. I practically grew up on the pitch! I played growing up and my kids will play too. ( I mean if they want.) You will find me at every Sac Republic home match cheering for my favorite team!
  13. Favorite TV show? The Good Wife, Scandal and The Voice; Movie? Anything on Lifetime and Hallmark

