Jordan Segundo is a broadcast journalist, television host, as well as a professional singer, and actor. In January 2019, he became a weather anchor for the CBS13 Morning News, and an anchor/reporter for Good Day.

13 Questions With... Jordan Segundo!

1- Where did you grow up? I grew up in the beautiful islands of Hawaii.  I was born and raised in Honolulu on the island of Oahu.

2- What is your ideal scenario for a day off? My ideal day off would include getting at least 8 hours of sleep. Waking up to some good coffee, getting a good workout in, then coming home to do absolutely nothing but sit on a couch and watch TV.

 3- How did you decide to be a reporter/anchor? I've been a professional singer since I was 18 years old.  During that time, I did a lot of on-camera and entertainment hosting.  In my late 20's I decided to get a degree in Journalism.  My first job in broadcast news included being a weather anchor.  I've always been fascinated with the weather so it was a perfect fit.

 4- Where is your favorite local place to eat?  Being that I just moved to Sacramento, I don't have a favorite place just yet, so I am taking suggestions.  I love to eat all types of food so I'm excited to get there to explore.

 5- Do you have any pets?  Unfortunately, I do not have any pets here in Sacramento (yet!)  I love animals especially dogs, so I am hoping to adopt one soon from a nearby shelter.

 6- What is your favorite social media platform?  My favorite social media platform is Instagram @JordanSegundo.  I love posting photos from my everyday life.  I also post a lot of photos that I take outdoors, from sunrises to sunsets.  I'm looking forward to taking great photos here in Sacramento.

 7- If you didn't work in TV news what would you be doing?  I love to cook and I love to workout.  So I would either be a chef or a personal trainer, or both.

8- What is the most memorable story you've covered at CBS13/CW31?  Well, so far I've been able to report on wild weather including blizzards, winter storms, fog, and high wind.  A little different from back in Hawaii, where I reported on hurricanes, big surf, and lava.

9- What is your favorite season?  I love summer.  I enjoy the warm weather, but I hear Sacramento summers get really hot.  So, I may start to like winter.

 10- When do you wake up on a workday? Weekend?  During the weekdays, my alarm goes off around 2 a.m.  I'm usually out of bed right away and off to work by 3:30 a.m.  I love to sleep, so on the weekends I wake up as late as I can.

11- Where was your best vacation ever?  My favorite vacation was Halloween in New Orleans.  I've celebrated Halloween in the French Quarter twice.

 12 - Favorite TV show? Movie?  I watch a lot of HGTV's "House Hunters" and "Fixer Upper".  It's always fun to see the end results.

First published on January 17, 2019 / 4:30 PM

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

