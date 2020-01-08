John Dabkovich is an Emmy Award-winning news anchor. He joined CBS13 and Good Day Sacramento in December 2019 from KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas. His career has spanned both coasts with stops in Las Vegas, Bakersfield, and Altoona, Pennsylvania as well as countless major stories and events ranging from the Super Bowl to domestic terror attacks.

He won an Emmy for his work on a series of reports, helping struggling families in the Las Vegas Valley. In 2016, he was named Best News Anchor by the Texas Associated Press.

John was born and raised in Southern California. He graduated from Fresno State where his broadcasting career began on the campus radio station.

He lives in Roseville with his wife and young daughter. When he's not at work, John is an avid golfer and enjoys rooting for his Bulldogs, Chargers, and Padres.

