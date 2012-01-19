Watch CBS News
Cody Stark reports and anchors Monday-Friday on Good Day Sacramento.

13 Questions With... Cody Stark.

Where did you grow up? Born in McCalla, AL (There were about 500 people & twice as many cows, when I was there) & moved to Huntsville, AL for High School.

What is your ideal scenario for a day off? Lounging around in my hammock by the pool.

How did you decide to be a reporter/anchor? Once in my senior year in High School in Alabama, it was supposed to snow a couple inches (That's a BIG deal in Bama) TV stations were going wall to wall with future snow coverage. Went to bed dreaming of snow flakes but when I awoke the next morning, it was totally snow free BUT they still canceled school-because the threat of snow had people so freaked out. It was at this time, I thought to myself, 'Now this is something I could do"

What was your favorite toy growing up? I had these little wind up robots that we got for a buck or two at Woolworths, I would go through the garbage to find cardboard & pipe cleaners to make spaceships for them.

Where is your favorite local place to eat? Roxie Deli! You gotta get the Roxie Supreme – A foot-long sandwich with turkey, roast beef, pastrami, salami, mortadella, ham, choice of 2 cheeses-hold the onion.

Do you have any pets? We have two cats, one who hates me-who we shall not name, and a new kitten named, "Muppet" (clearly I didn't get naming rights or she would be named after a Gilmore Girls character).

What is your favorite social media platform? Twitter, I love to live tweet TV shows my handle is @TVCody.

If you didn't work in TV news what would you be doing? Writing really weird novels and/or odd greeting cards

What is the most memorable story you've covered at CBS13/CW31? Once talked my boss into letting me fly to Dolly Parton's house in Nashville, TN to sing, 'Islands in the stream" with her.

What is your favorite season? I'm a Summer man.

Who is the fellow reporter/anchor you text the most? It used to be Melissa Cabral, who are we kidding it's still Melissa Cabral (Marianne a close second) I'd text CBS13's Tony Lopez but he refuses to give me his number.

When do you wake up on a workday? Weekend? Precisely 1:53 am weekdays, I get up, question some decisions I have made in my life that would make me get up at 1:53 am, and then walk/run on a treadmill in my garage for 40 Minutes, shower, then off to work by 3:45 am. Weekends: as late a humanly possible.

Why do you love Northern California? I have the greatest neighbors of all time, Bonnie & Jack. Bonnie feeds me bacon and  Jack & I watch loads of football together -I've coerced into being an Auburn football fan.

Where was your best vacation ever? Once on vacation, we would wake up in the morning, flip a coin to what direction to go, then drive until we found something interesting. We did this for a week and half, it was hilarious. Guess I would have never found myself in Chunky, MS otherwise.

Favorite sport to watch in person? On TV? I think everyone needs to see the Indy500 live in person, it's mind blowing. On TV? Auburn Football.

Favorite TV show? I have bad insomnia so I watch a lot of TV, here you go: Battlestar Galactica (reboot), Gilmore Girls, Pushing Daisies, Veronica Mars, Dead like Me, Doctor Who, The Flash, Wonderfalls, Ed, The Expanse, Crazy Ex-girlfriend, The IT Crowd, Silicon Valley, Veep, The Good Place, Brain Dead, Wynonna Earp, and finally: Killing Eve.  Movie? Easy... "Hudsucker Proxy" by the Coen Brothers, "ya know...for kids!?"

