A local company is making chocolate with science

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A local company is changing the future of chocolate with a little science. 

California Cultured makes real chocolate using plant cell technology. The West Sacramento lab said they have been working for years to produce the sweet treat, with a pledge to protect the planet. 

Alan Perlstein, CEO/Founder of California Cultured, said, "We think it's been very important for the world to have a sustainable and better supply of this without sort of the, the big issues which are currently happening behind the scenes. Such as child slavery and mass deforestation."

According to Perlstein, they are still working to perfect the taste and obtain FDA approval to sell the products. 

CBS13 Staff
First published on March 1, 2023 / 6:39 AM

