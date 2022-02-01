Alvin "Big Al" Sams, is a Feature TV reporter, radio host, producer, and content creator with over 20 years of working in local TV and radio.

Big Al has been lending his voice and talents to many community endeavors and charities, including the American Cancer Society, The SOL Project, the American Federation for Suicide Prevention, MLK365, the American Diabetes Association, and others. He's helped raise funds and awareness for cancer and diabetes research, spoken out against smoking, helped church groups assist the homeless and unsheltered, helped youth to bridge the education gap, and fought for social justice and equity.

You'll often see Big Al emceeing concerts, moderating panels, and many different events both on-stage and online. Currently, Big Al Sams is a Feature for Good Day, focusing on community stories and events in the Sacramento Valley.

Big Al loves traveling, watching live sports (SF Giants, Sacramento River Cats, Sacramento Kings, UFC, PBR), hanging and spending time with family, and binge-watching his favorite Netflix, Prime, and Disney+ TV shows!

