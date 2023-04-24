Bed Bath & Beyond coupons, gift cards good until Wednesday

Bed, Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy; stores to close by June Bed, Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy; stores to close by June 02:04

As Bed Bath & Beyond stores close across the country after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, many shoppers may be wondering what to do with their coupons and gift cards. They're still good -- but not for long.

"We anticipate that we will stop accepting coupons on April 26, 2023, when we will start our store closing sales, where customers will be able to shop for your favorite products at deep discounts," the company says on its Chapter 11 Frequently Asked Questions page.

So even though the coupons are almost done, there will be closing sales beginning Wednesday this week.

The company says it expects to continue redeeming Welcome Rewards until May 15 of this year.

Merchandise credits also may be redeemed until May 15.

Gift cards will still be usable through May 8, the company says.

The company also says memberships are not refundable, but membership benefits will remain before store closing sales begin on Wednesday this week.

The home goods chain made the bankruptcy filing Sunday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, listing its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion. The move comes after the company failed to secure funds to stay afloat.

The company says it expects to close all 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and its 120 Buy Buy Baby stores by June 30 this year. The company said it will still try to sell some or all of its business.

The company had been struggling for years, and the pandemic made it even more challenging to stay afloat. The nationwide closure affects approximately 14,000 employees.