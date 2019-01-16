Ashley Williams
Ashley Williams is a reporter for Good Day Sacramento.
13 Questions With... Ashley Williams
- Where did you grow up? Elk Grove
- What is your ideal scenario for a day off? Sleep, pool time and yoga
- How did you decide to be a reporter/anchor? Aside from the idolization of local news anchors growing up, my genuine love for people led to the desire to hopefully convey a positive narrative. I believe my purpose on earth is to shed light and put smiles on people's faces.
- What was your favorite toy growing up? Barbie
- Where is your favorite local place to eat? Mikuni
- Do you have any pets? Lucy, my pomchi fluffy baby. Contrary to what the majority might believe about a dog's behavior, my baby girl is in fact human and speaks fluent English.
- What is your favorite social media platform? Instagram! @ashleywilliamstv
- If you didn't work in TV news what would you be doing? Yoga instructor OR a pediatrician
- What is the most memorable story you've covered at CBS13/CW31? Make-a-Wish kid; young boy battling a heart condition who had a dream of becoming a Ghostbuster for a day.
- What is your favorite season? Duh, Fall
- Who is the fellow reporter/anchor you text the most? Courtney Dempsey
- When do you wake up on a workday? Weekend? Workday 2:15am. Weekend workday 3:45am. Off day 7am
- Why do you love Northern California? The four seasons
BONUS QUESTIONS:
- Where was your best vacation ever? Paris and Nice, France
- Favorite sport to watch in person? On TV? NBA (Kings, Warriors, OKC)
- Favorite TV show? Movie? Too many to list! BUT … Grey's Anatomy, Sister Act 2, Clueless
Follow Ashley on Instagram | Twitter
