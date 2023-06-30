From the archives: Alan Arkin on "Little Miss Sunshine"

Academy Award-winning actor Alan Arkin, who won acclaim for performances both comedic and heartfelt, died on Friday, June 30 at the age of 89. In this profile that aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" February 11, 2007, the character actor talked with correspondent Jerry Bowen about his start in music; how joining the Second City improv comedy group "saved" his life; and about the Sundance hit "Little Miss Sunshine," for which Arkin would win the Oscar that year for best supporting actor.