Here Comes The Sun: Kirsten Dunst, Marcel Duchamp

Kirsten Dunst has spent the better part of her life in front of the camera. In a "Here Comes The Sun" exclusive, she discusses freedom from fear and other lessons learned from acting. We also have a story on influential artist Marcel Duchamp that may leave you asking, "Is that art?" "Here Comes The Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."