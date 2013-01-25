Davos Download
Follow the latest news from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
Latest
-
Wealth disparity poses major global risk, says World Economic Forum
Economic inequality poses a greater threat than climate change, annual risk report finds
-
Partisan battle lines drawn over debt ceiling
Washington barely had time to catch its breath after reaching a deal on raising taxes; Now comes the next showdown
-
Notable figures at Davos
See who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
-
U.S. world economic standing at Davos
Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer speaks with Anthony Mason about the mood at the 2013 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and where the U.S. stands on the global economic stage.
-
Mood at 2013 Davos
On the first day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason describes the mood and how dramatically it has changed from last year.
-
Poll: Republicans disapprove of Boehner "cliff" handling
Fifty-two percent of Republicans say they were unhappy with how House Speaker John Boehner handled "fiscal cliff" negotiations
-
Middle class the big loser in "fiscal cliff" deal?
Regular wage earners will pay more in taxes, while the wealthy and companies may use strategies to reduce rates
-
Tax deductions get thrown over "cliff"
Certain parts of the new law that avoided plunging U.S. off "fiscal cliff" could catch some taxpayers by surprise
-
What the "fiscal cliff" bill means to taxpayers
Whose taxes are affected and what tax credits would be extended in a bipartisan bill passed by both the Senate and the House
-
Will GOP unite before next fiscal fight?
Conservative senators give House members a pass for voting against "fiscal cliff" plan; say GOP will be more united in next debate
-
Obama signs "fiscal cliff" bill into law
President cements, via autopen, hard-won deal into law, dodging across-the-board spending cuts and raising taxes on the richest
-
"Fiscal cliff" averted -- now what?
Congress has set itself up for another high-pressure fiscal showdown in a matter of weeks
-
"Fiscal cliff" bill had some hidden pork
Racetrack owners getting speedier deductions, Puerto Rican rum subsidy, wind power credits among parts of "fiscal cliff" bill
-
Obama trumpets newly "progressive" tax code
Despite criticism from the left, the president counts "fiscal cliff" package as a victory
-
Stocks soar after Congress passes "fiscal cliff" bill
Dow Jones industrial average careened more than 300 points higher, its biggest gain since December 2011
-
Moody's, S&P weigh in on "fiscal cliff" deal
Ratings agency says Congress must take steps to shrink the budget deficit if it wants to keep the government's "Aaa" rating
-
Should GOP be grumbling over "cliff" deal?
Analysis: CBS' Major Garrett says GOP should be happy about the tax cuts; it's something the party has spent decades fighting for
-
"Fiscal cliff" deal gives Biden big boost
Vice president hailed with bipartisan praise after putting decades of experience to use ushering deal through Congress
-
GOP Rep: "We got whooped" on "fiscal cliff"
Retiring Rep. Steve LaTourette, R-Ohio believes the GOP was stiffed in the "fiscal cliff" deal - but voted for it anyway
-
4 surprise tax perks in the "fiscal cliff" deal
Hollywood, NASCAR are among the beneficiaries of tax credits in the "cliff" deal
-
"Fiscal cliff" deal: how it came to pass
In an interview with Up To The Minute, Politico's congressional reporter Seung Min Kim breaks down the backroom dealings that led to the bipartisan agreement.
-
"Fiscal cliff" averted after deal clears House
House relents and passes "far from perfect" Senate bill, protecting most Americans from an income tax hike
-
Ohio GOP congressman speaks out on "fiscal cliff" deal
Rep. Steve LaTourette (R-Ohio) spoke to Norah O'Donnell and Anthony Mason about the "fiscal cliff" bill and about the House scrapping a vote on Superstorm Sandy relief.
-
Congress approves plan to avert "fiscal cliff"
The House joined the Senate in passing a bill that raises taxes for people earning more than $400,000, and families earning more than $450,000. The bill also extends long-term jobless benefits for a year, and put any significant spending cuts on hold until later in 2013. CBS News' Nancy Cordes reports.
-
Obama seeks "less drama" in future talks with Congress
Shortly after the House vote, President Obama complained to reporters about how hard it was to reach a deal and insisted it won't happen again when the debt ceiling battle comes around. CBS News' Major Garrett reports.