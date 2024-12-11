How to shed debt and start 2023 on the right financial foot
More than half of Americans who plan to make financial resolutions for the New Year say paying off debt is their top goal.
It's December, it's cold and crowded, and comedian Jim Gaffigan chafes at the obligation to greet others with "Happy Holidays!" He'd rather be honest.
The meaning of "Christmas" takes on a different flavor in the Land of Enchantment, where diners deck their plates with sauces made of red and green chiles all year long.
What are the qualities of a Hallmark holiday movie, celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, that create such a devoted following?
The annual "Festival of Lights" is marked by traditions, including the consumption of filled jelly doughnuts (or sufganiyot). But at Adir Michaeli's NYC bakery, he's mixing things up for the holiday.
From turkey skin to chocolate — and even grapes — here are the holiday foods to keep away from your pet.
Steve Hartman is on a mission to ignite a global wave of kindness this holiday season — and he's asking for your help.
Before the Arab-Israeli War in 1948, there were around 80,000 Egyptian Jews in the country. Now there are 3, and the youngest, at 70, is worried about what comes next.
Wednesday marked one cutoff for guaranteed Christmas delivery — but gift-givers who don't mind paying extra still have time.
Punishing inflation is forcing many people to economize this holiday season, while some are skipping gifts altogether.
"It was just so nice to hear everyone in that hall talking and laughing," said one manufacturing plant employee.
The couple and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, don denim, shorts and sneakers in the photo.
Gary Thomas, who has a sprawling farm near the Pennsylvania-Maryland border, has worried about what customers will think of his price hikes.
This year will mark the first time in seven decades that Queen Elizabeth II will not lead the nation through holiday festivities.
Techno Claus (who looks suspiciously like "Sunday Morning" correspondent David Pogue) offers gift suggestions for those on your holiday list who love gadgets, for work and play.
An SUV tore through a Christmas parade in Waukesha one year ago, killing three members of the group and injuring several others.
Rental platform says trial run of new rules and technology sharply curtailed holiday "party incidents" last year.
Grocery chain recalls holiday item sold in its more than 170 stores in nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C.
Consumers say they're planning a new approach for giving gratuities to teachers, housekeepers and other workers.
Both real and artificial trees are rising in price. One has a lower carbon footprint.
"Who would think that elderly veterans would want stuffed animals? But they did," Patricia Gallagher said of the project.
Here are six strategic moves you can make to add meaningful extra value to your holiday shopping budget.
The delay means that a consumer buying the phone today likely won't get it in time for the holidays.
First lady Jill Biden unveiled a winter wonderland of decorations inspired by the theme, "We the People."
If you're booking last-minute, the best strategy is to let the "deal decide where you're going," one travel expert said.
The USPS is aiming to acquire at least 66,000 battery electric delivery vehicles – playing its part in reducing emissions.
Defense attorneys pushed to postpone jury selection in the high-profile case until after the new year, citing concerns that media coverage of the Jan. 6 panel could taint the jury pool.
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault said Clark "stands out as a participant" in an alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin.
After an act of cruelty left Carson Thompson with a broken wrist, an act of kindness helped heal his heart.
Musk had promised to subject all policy changes to user polls, but now says only paid users can vote.
"Wells Fargo's rinse-repeat cycle of violating the law has harmed millions of American families," CFPB director said.
"This is a significant moment, as the king is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes," the governor of the Bank of England said.
The bill stands at 4,155 pages.
The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to publicly release years of the former president's tax returns.
CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens restrict sales amid heavy demand for over-the-counter fever, flu and cold products.
Although reports from China about this variant's characteristics are concerning, it doesn't appear to be growing too much elsewhere in the world.
"Thanks to the State Police's special Father Christmas, two people have received the gift of a kidney," the police wrote on Facebook.
"I got sicker and my skin started turning a pale green. As Monday turned into Tuesday, I was only given Tylenol for my pain," she said in an op-ed for CNN.
As China battles a surge in COVID-19 cases after dropping its "Zero COVID" policy, crematoria, and funeral homes in Beijing are reportedly working at capacity. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Tuesday's order completed all the restrictions the Taliban imposed on Afghan women in the 1990s.
The post has more than 62 million likes, topping the previous record-holder, a 2019 photo of a brown egg.
The Specials captured the uneasy mood of the times in songs including "A Message to You, Rudy" and "Rat Race."
The teenagers were swept out into a "cold choppy bay" near Melbourne, Australia, and ended up on a small island 20 miles away, police said.
Pattie Boyd reflects on her life in front of and behind the camera in her new book, "My Life in Pictures."
Is there justice for Jack after all?
Former fashion model and now successful photographer Pattie Boyd sits down with Anthony Mason to discuss her new book, “My Life in Pictures” which compiles images and diaries from her time in London's swinging 60s and her marriages to guitarists George Harrison and Eric Clapton.
Actor Adam Sandler sits down with Tracy Smith to discuss his film “Hustle,” and the life lessons he learned from his parents. Then, Rita Braver travels to the Detroit Institute of Arts to learn about the “Van Gogh in America” exhibit. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
A Texas teen broke his wrist in a run-in with bullies. David Begnaud reached out to the family and a social media community came together to create a surprise for the 13-year-old.
"We all know digital technology and social media kind of destroys us. So I'm just trying to figure out how to destroy him a little less," one parent said.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
It's unclear who will be running Twitter after Elon Musk put his job up for a vote on the social media platform. Musk said he would abide by the results but has so far not resigned.
Cellphones are a popular gift during the holiday season. But the debate remains -- what is the best age for your child's first phone? Adriana Diaz takes a look.
"It's assumed InSight may have reached the end of its operations," NASA said.
The site is famous for its fossils from giant ichthyosaurs - reptiles that dominated the ancient seas and could grow up to the size of a school bus.
For the first time ever, scientists found that several female snake species have not just one, but two, heart-shaped clitorises – and their stimulation could lead to longer and more frequent mating.
The microphone picked up 308 dust pings as the dust devil whipped by, the study's author said.
There's promising news about a possible melanoma vaccine made by Moderna and Merck. Moderna said a small study showed the vaccine significantly lowered patients' risk of relapse or death. A larger study is planned for next year.
Lamor Whitehead, who is known as the "bling bishop," is accused of defrauding a parishioner out of her retirement savings, attempting to extort and defraud a businessman, and lying to the FBI.
Ambra Battilana Gutierrez joined "CBS Mornings" in her first broadcast interview since his conviction.
"It's now a crisis on steroids," says New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
A CBS News investigation uncovers a nationwide criminal court backlog that hurts crime victims, the accused, and could threaten public safety. National investigative correspondent Stephen Stock reports.
Bankman-Fried was arrested last Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government based on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy.
The Russians say a replacement Soyuz can be launched if one suffering from a coolant leak is unflightworthy.
SpaceX pushed reusability to new heights while launching another batch of Starlink internet satellites.
But there's no evidence so far of alien life, the Defense Department said Friday.
The SWOT satellite will monitor water height around the world to shed light on the impacts of climate change.
The Orion spacecraft sent back some amazing pictures from its 25-day, 1.4-million-mile journey around the moon.
When a young mother disappears in Columbia, Missouri, investigators use DNA from a tree to help solve the mystery of what happened to her.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
These college degrees are worth the money.
China is currently seeing a spike in new COVID infections after the government dropped its harsh “zero-COVID” policy. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects that cases in China will peak around April 1, 2023, and that deaths will reach around 322,000 by then. The institute's director and professor at the University of Washington Dr. Chris Murray joins CBS News to discuss.
When this hungry bear in North Carolina discovered a delivery of NYC bagels on a local front porch, it seized the opportunity.
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane unpacks the $1.7 trillion bipartisan funding bill unveiled by lawmakers. He also weighs in on the final January 6 committee hearing and what could happen next following the criminal referral for former President Trump to the Department of Justice.
An anonymous letter writer threatens to expose a town’s rumored secrets. Is anyone safe? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, Dec. 24 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
This college student was in the middle of his graduation ceremony when he walked his girlfriend to the center of the stage and dropped to one knee.