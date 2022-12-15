George Santos' work for firm accused of Ponzi scheme drew SEC scrutiny
The embattled freshman lawmaker's work for a company that allegedly orchestrated a Ponzi scheme attracted scrutiny from federal regulators.
Elon Musk has built a reputation for changing the game by ignoring the rules, and his recent acquisition of Twitter is no different. Is the turbulent Twitter buyout just the next chapter in Elon Musk’s odds-defying story? CBS Reports peels back the layers on the high-stakes and high-rewards journey of one of the most polarizing and influential people of our time.
While some victims' families and survivors fight for gun control, others across the state are choosing to fortify schools by arming their children's teachers.
As America grapples with the crisis of school shootings, solutions to school safety seem to divide into two sides — more restrictions or more guns. While victims’ families and survivors in largely conservative and pro-gun Texas now fight for gun control, others across the state are choosing to fortify schools by arming their children’s teachers.
A segment of American conservatives has found inspiration in the success of the conservative cultural movement in Hungary. CPAC, the American Conservative Political Action Committee, is extolling President Viktor Orban's anti-LGBTQ and nativist policies as the way forward for the United States. CBS Reports explores what the emerging alliance means for some U.S. conservatives' vision for America.
CBS News Race & Culture Unit presents CBS REPORTES: EL PODER, Hosted by Adriana Diaz featuring CBS News correspondents Enrique Acevedo, Manuel Bojorquez, Skyler Henry, Lilia Luciano, Ed O’Keefe, and Omar Villafranca, exploring the cultural diversity and increasing power of Latino voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election.
An increasingly powerful China is stepping up its aggression against the self-governing island of Taiwan -- an alarming development that could result in a U.S.-China showdown with massive economic consequences. CBS Reports heads to Taiwan to examine how the Taiwanese are building resistance in the face of growing threats, and the global stakes of the island’s fate.
NASA's launch of the Artemis 1 mission signals America's intent to return to the moon, and beyond. This CBS Reports documentary reveals the incredible endeavor of America's next great leap in space exploration and the collective will required to see it through.
"Technology is baked into the DNA of our generation," one teen activist said — but they don't always like it.
"Every kid wants to be famous," said 16-year-old Jiggy Turner. "Who wants to work a 9-to-5?"
In the metaverse, there is real money being made through the sale of digital art and even parcels of virtual land.
As fires ravaged Brazil's Amazon rainforest in the summer of 2019, concerned citizens, politicians and celebrities worldwide sounded alarms and urged Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to take immediate action. But Bolsonaro fired back, claiming his critics were spreading fake news to undermine Brazil’s economic progress. In this CBS Reports documentary, Adam Yamaguchi heads into the Brazilian Amazon to see what's driving the deforestation -- and finds surprising connections leading back to the U.S.
As police departments turn to big data to help reduce crime in their neighborhoods, advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about high-tech racial profiling. The algorithm-driven systems analyze supposedly impartial historical crime data to predict where crimes will occur or who might commit them. But critics say the data can actually reinforce biased past police practices. This CBS Reports documentary raises the question: Are predictive policing programs actually super-charging racial bias?
During the seven-second test, 31 Raptor engines fired in concert, a major milestone for SpaceX.
Senators questioned Pentagon officials about why the spy balloon was not shot down over Alaska.
A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.
A look at the features for this week's broadcast of the #1 Sunday morning news program, hosted by Jane Pauley.
Americans watching Sunday's big game will spend less for meat and some other items for their Super Bowl parties this year.
The U.S. government has been hunting the MS-13 gang leader Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías for years.
People under 18 must have parental consent to obtain abortion care in the state. Those who can't obtain such consent have to go through the court system.
The mercury levels were within FDA standards, but Consumer Reports suggests that pregnant people "avoid canned tuna altogether."
The global spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza has devastated the commercial poultry industry and wild birds in recent years.
The sandwich is a cauliflower steak marinated, breaded, pressure-cooked and served on a bun with two pickle slices.
The first Toy Story movie came nearly 30 years ago. Now, a fifth is being made.
The accounts were suspended following the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Craig's chief of staff said there is "no evidence" the attack was politically motivated.
"We gave him plenty of time to resign, and he has chosen not to do so," Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California said.
The southern African nation saw a 143% increase in the number of cholera cases recorded last month compared to December.
There's not just one trick to living longer, but bestselling author Dan Buettner says the best place to start is in the kitchen. He estimates the average American could live about six extra years if they switched from a standard American diet to a plant-based one. Norah O'Donnell has more.
Most Americans will continue to get vaccines for free, but tests and antiviral pills could get costly later this year.
Burak and Kimberly Marilyn Firik and their two sons were killed when the building they were in collapsed.
Ukraine's president says some of his international partners are ready "to give us the necessary weapons," but providing fighter jets won't be quick, or easy.
The U.S. government's international aid agency has promised $85 million in help for the quake victims, but the "window is closing to find survivors."
From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game!
Attorney Gloria Allred announced the filing of a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and "Rust" on behalf of Halyna Hutchins' sister and parents.
Burt Bacharach delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits.
Cruz was one of the most popular Latin artists of the last century.
A growing number of companies are becoming affiliated with artificial intelligence. Julie Hyman, an anchor for Yahoo Finance, joined Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss the businesses benefitting from artificial intelligence and if it's a trend that's here to stay.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
Disney is making major cutbacks as part of company-wide efforts to reduce costs by $5.5 billion. Dade Hayes, business editor at Deadline, explains which departments are likely to see the most layoffs and why streaming is costing the company so much.
Elon Musk: "Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble."
Telescopes in Hawaii and Chile have discovered a dozen new moons around Jupiter, bringing the total to 92 moons -- more than any planet in our solar system.
Some 3,450 buildings have collapsed, according to the Turkish government, in the quakes that have so far killed more than 6,000.
An outbreak of stony coral tissue loss disease threatens to destroy 20 of the 45 species in the world's third-largest coral reef.
The world's third-largest coral reef just off the Florida Keys was once a vibrant habitat for millions of plants and animals. But an outbreak of stony coral tissue loss disease is threatening to destroy it. Scientists are trying to regrow the coral in a lab hundreds of miles away to save it. Manuel Bojorquez takes a look.
On Wednesday, Nasyrova, 47, was convicted of attempted murder, attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment and petit larceny.
Other people who were in the vehicle apparently ran away after the exchange of gunfire and before officers arrived, police said.
Craig's chief of staff said there is "no evidence" the attack was politically motivated.
The woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud and making false statements to probation officer in response to a grand jury's indictment last year.
Quaoar is part of a collection of about 3,000 dwarf planets known as trans-Neptunian objects, which are beyond the orbit of the planet Neptune.
The satellite will serve the Americas, Greenland and Atlantic Ocean air and sea lanes.
Astronauts are conducting a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. And NASA is marking 20 years since the space shuttle Columbia disaster. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joined Anne-Marie Green and Janet Shamlian with more on those stories, plus details on the "green comet" passing by Earth.
The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.
An anonymous letter writer terrorizes a small town, threatening to expose their rumored dark secrets.
They may have famous names and big careers, but these celebs also ran into financial trouble.
Since the day George Santos announced his bid for a seat in Congress, much of what he’s said about his life and career has proven to be false. So who is George Santos? CBS Reports follows his unlikely path from a basement in Queens to seaside Brazil to Long Island’s wealthiest suburbs – unwinding a campaign of deceit that delivered him to the loftiest halls of power in Washington.
CBS News is learning more about embattled Republican Congressman George Santos and questions about his past financial activities. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News investigative producer Erica Brown join "Red and Blue" to discuss the new CBS Reports documentary, "Campaign of Deceit: The Election of George Santos."
Senators held a hearing Thursday on the Chinese spy balloon as Republicans push the Biden administration for answers. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the hearing.
Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan joins "Red and Blue" to discuss his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign challenging Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.
Yahoo has announced plans to cut more than 20 percent of its workforce. The announcement comes one day after Disney announced job cuts. Financial journalist Kristin Myers joined CBS to discuss what the layoffs could mean for investors.