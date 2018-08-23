Alexander Tin

Shrinking moon may be causing "moonquakes"

NASA says the moon is shrinking and it may be creating so-called "moonquakes." Scientists say the moon's interior is cooling and causing it to shrivel up like a raisin. The shrinking has caused ridges on the moon's surface called "thrust faults" -- where one section of crust is pushed up over a neighboring part. Scientists now believe those faults are to blame for the tremors.