We found an Amazon October Prime Day 2023 deal on an iRobot Roomba for just $165

If you've been putting off investing in a robot vacuum because of the steep price tag, today is the day to take the plunge and treat yourself to a new iRobot Roomba. Amazon has discounted tons of popular iRobot robot vacuums right now for it's October Prime Day sale -- and we found one top-rated option for just $165.

Robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home -- these automated workhorses clean your floors so you don't have to. They can also be a great add-on to your cleaning routine to keep your home free of dust, debris and pet hair without the hassle of manually vacuuming.

We've found one top-rated robovac that reviewers say does a great job at handling pet hair. The best part? It's currently 45% off during Prime Big Deal Days. Get the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum for just $165 while supplies last.

If you're looking for the lowest price available on an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, we've found the deal for you. The iRobot Roomba 692 features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard floors throughout your home. It also includes an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

"Works really well and also vacuums in the spots you normally can't reach; under the bed and other pieces of furniture. This is a game-changer," one Amazon reviewer says. "I run it about five times a week and my floors are always clean. Love it!"

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 692:

It's a budget-friendly iRobot Roomba option.

It offers a 60-minute run time.

The vacuum is quick and easy to set-up.

More Prime Big Deal Days deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums

Shop the best Amazon deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums now. But hurry -- these hot Prime Big Deal Days deals will sell out quickly.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses a smart mapping technology to learn your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. And don't worry about dumping out a dustbin daily. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag. This vacuum has a 75-minute runtime.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO is currently 35% off, at $288, reduced from $550.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO:

The robot vacuum cleans in organized rows so it doesn't miss any spots.

Reviewers praise the smart mapping feature that allows you to direct the robovac to clean specific rooms.

It features dual multi-surface rubber brushes designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled.

The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO has all the same smart features as the i3+ EVO. But the i4+ EVO boasts a 20% larger battery.

"The i4+ is extremely quiet as it moves, and the SmartMap feature is really cool," an Amazon customer who purchased the device says. "I am able to direct my Roomba to clean common areas with more frequency than say, my bedroom. The i4+ isn't a bumper car the way that other models were, and the cleaning pattern is very neat."

What we like about the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO:

It offers a long-lasting battery life.

The robot vacuum cleans in organized rows so it doesn't miss any spots.



It features dual multi-surface rubber brushes designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled.



The iRobot Roomba 694 uses advanced sensors to move under furniture, around obstacles and along edges. It doesn't map your home but relies on its sensors, including a cliff detect feature, to avoid falling down stairs.

This vacuum is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges. The bestselling robovac is rated 4.3 stars.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

This vacuum is currently 28% off, at $199, reduced from $275.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 694:

The Roomba 694 is one of the more budget-friendly robot vacuums.

It gets 90 minutes of run time on a single charge.

The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, good if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

