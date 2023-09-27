Need more storage space? Walmart has a must-see 32% off deal on portable closets
If you don't have enough closet space or are in a temporary living situation, a portable closet may be the solution for you. Walmart has a versatile option on sale right now for only $41. Reviewers are loving this 4.1-star-rated organizational solution that's cheaper than buying a wardrobe.
- Related: How we choose our products
Learn more about the Novashion portable closet storage organizer and shop it ahead. It's currently reduced from $60.
Novashion portable closet storage organizer: save $19
This 67-inch portable closet can be used two ways: as a steel clothing rack, pictured here, or an enclosed wardrobe, as pictured above. The fabric is both water- and moisture-proof. It offers three hanging bars and six compartments.
"This was a perfect solution for guests staying with us for a couple of weeks," a Walmart reviewer says. "It's classy, durable and easy to put together. Great price as well!"
Find this portable closet in three colors. It's currently $41, reduced from $60. We don't know how long this sale price will last, so if you're interested, snatch it up ASAP.
Why we like this portable closet:
This portable closet keeps you organized at a more affordable price point than buying a wardrobe for your space.
Related content from CBS Essentials
for more features.