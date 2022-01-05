The top January deals at Best Buy to shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Best Buy is kicking off 2022 with deals on tech, gaming and home devices and the season's hottest toys. Got a Best Buy gift card for Christmas? This is the time to shop the top January deals at Best Buy. You can save on the Nintendo Switch bundle, Chromebooks, smart TVs, Samsung phones, Nest speakers, LOL Surprise! dolls and more.

Best Buy also drops new deals daily. If you see something you like, you'd better jump on the opportunity, because these deals expire at midnight CST every day.

If you're worried about indoor shopping during the Omicron variant surge, you have a safer option: Contactless curbside pickup. You can order tech online, select contactless curbside pickup during online checkout and then pick it up the same day outside your local store. You can also select in-store pickup during online checkout. In locations where store pickup is available, Best Buy is offering one-hour pickup for most items and free shipping to stores.

Keep reading to discover the top January deals at Best Buy right now.

Nintendo Switch bundle: $300

GameStop

First things first: If you don't have a Nintendo Switch console, now's a good time to pick one up. They normally retail for $300, but right now Best Buy has a deal. It's offering the console bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the same $300 price.

Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $300

11.6" Lenovo Flex 3 two-in-one Chromebook (32GB): $199

Lenovo via Best Buy

Upgrade to this Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook that doubles as a touchscreen tablet. The Chromebook features natural finger-touch navigation, multicore processing, a built-in 720p webcam with a microphone, a 4GB system memory and a 32GB eMMC flash memory.

11.6" Lenovo Flex 3 two-in-one Chromebook, $199 (regularly $379)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,400



Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art with a 4K resolution picture, whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring a Rothko or streaming Netflix, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (regularly $1,500)

65" LG C1 series OLED smart TV: $1,900

LG via Best Buy

This TV's 65-inch screen boasts more than 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts the picture and sound automatically.

65" LG C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,900 (regularly $2,100)

TCL 65" class 4 series 4K smart TV: $500

TCL via Best Buy

This Roku TV lets you watch your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K UHD resolution. The TCL class 4 series smart TV features easy voice control, so you never have to fiddle with the remote, and lets you personalize your home screen so all your apps are exactly where you want them.

TCL 65" class 4 series 4K smart TV, $500 (regularly $700)

The 75'' TCL class 4 series 4K smart TV is also on sale right now.

TCL 75" class 4 series 4K smart TV, $750 (regularly $1000)

OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone: $800

OnePlus 9 Pro via Amazon

This device's camera was co-developed with the camera brand Hasselblad. The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 120Hz fluid display and 12GB of RAM. OnePlus' signature Warp Charge 65T can charge your phone to full battery in less than 30 minutes. Amazon is also offering the Android 11 smartphone for the same sale price.

OnePlus 9 Pro, $800 (regularly $1,069)

OnePlus 9 Pro, $800 (regularly $1,069)

Nest mini smart speaker: $25



Google via Best Buy

The Google Nest Mini speaker is an inexpensive way to expand your Google Assistant-based smart home into new rooms. It makes a great add-on to the Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display, which is also on sale at Best Buy.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation), $25 (regularly $50)

Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display, $60 (regularly $90)

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill: $1,500

ProForm via Best Buy

Save $200 and kickstart your 2022 resolutions with this treadmill. This ProForm machine comes with a 14-inch smart touchscreen, Bluetooth heart-rate-monitoring technology, and an included, 30-day iFIT membership, valued at $396.

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill, $1,500 (regularly $1,700)

Shark Navigator self-cleaning upright vacuum: $200

Shark via Best Buy

The vacuum features an extendable hose, 3XL capacity for more room to pick up dirt and debris, and a self-cleaning brush roll. The Shark Navigator is made with anti-allergen technology and includes a HEPA filter.

Shark Navigator self-cleaning upright vacuum, $200 (regularly $280)

LOL Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise dolls: $20 at Best Buy

Best Buy

LOL Surprise! dolls are hot this year. Best Buy has the LOL Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise Lil D.J. doll and the Lil Bon Bon doll for $25.

LOL Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise Lil D.J., $20 (reduced from $40)

LOL Surprise! Oooh La La Baby Surprise Lil Bon Bon, $25 (reduced from $40)

Barbie dream house play set: $180

Mattel via Best Buy

Best Buy has the Barbie dream house play set on sale right now. The three-story doll house features 10 indoor and outdoor living areas. The Barbie dream house also includes a working elevator, a party room with a DJ booth, a slide, a pool, a balcony with a hammock swing and a puppy play area with its own pool and slide.

Barbie dream house play set, $180 (regularly $225)

Related content on CBS Essentials:

