The best smart TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Sick of your old TV? We've got good news. You can find a great deal on a customer-loved smart TV right now. You don't even need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2023 to shop smart TV discounts. The retailer has already slashed the price on a number of 4K TVs, Amazon Fire TVs and more must-have screens ahead of Prime Day.

We recognize that upgrading to a bigger and better TV can be expensive -- especially if you want quality. That's why the experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day. All of these TVs have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. We've even found Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV on sale at Amazon now. The 4.4-star-rated TV is a CBS Essentials bestseller!

Keep reading to discover the best TV deals we've found on top-rated models at Amazon.

Best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2023

Save on bestselling TVs from LG, Samsung, Amazon Fire and more. All of these top-rated TVs have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV: $1,648 and up

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,648 (reduced from $1,998)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $2,448 (reduced from $2,998)

55" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $230

Right now, you can save big on the 4.6-star-rated Insignia 4K TV with built-in Fire TV and DTS Studio Sound. Enjoy your favorite movies in stunning 4K resolution and access thousands of shows with Amazon Fire TV built-in.

55-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $230 (reduced from $450)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV: $380

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that's the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $380 (reduced from $520)

LG OLED C2 series 4K smart TV: $1,297 and up

This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

55" LG OLED C2 series 4K TV, $1,297 (reduced from $1,500)

65" LG OLED C2 series 4K TV, $1,577 (reduced from $1,900)

Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $550



This Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD resolution display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. It's no longer on sale currently.

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $550

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $580

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $1,050

55" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV: $1,378



Samsung primarily makes QLED TVs, but this Samsung S95B Series 4K smart TV is an excellent OLED option. With roughly 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels, this TV offers limitless contrast and excellent adjustable lighting. The TV's AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound and expertly upscaled 4K.

55" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV, $1,378 (reduced from $2,198)

