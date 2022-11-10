CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As someone with kitchen cabinets full of makeup and skincare, I've tried a whole lot of what's available at Sephora. This year's holiday gift sets are officially here, and there are a few available now that I can recommend wholeheartedly. There are also a few that I can recommend wholeheartedly but have already sold out -- yes, in November. So if you want to snag the best of what's at Sephora, be sure to shop now rather than waiting until December.

Top products in this article:

Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet lifestyle gift set, $110

Oribe Gold Lust Collection hair set, $115

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats body care set, $68

Beauty gift sets typically offer better deals than buying products individually, which is why it's so exciting when they're released each holiday season. Below, the best Sephora gift sets this holiday season, according to someone who's tried them -- me. Find the best of the best from Dior, Sol de Janeiro, Oribe and more brands ahead.

The best Sephora holiday gift sets this year

These are my favorite Sephora holiday gift sets of the year.

Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet lifestyle gift set

This take on the Miss Dior perfume is lovely, with notes of Damascus rose, peony and white musk. It comes with a matching hand cream and a Dior Addict Lip Glow lip balm in a soft pink. It's overall a beautiful gift set.

Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet lifestyle gift set, $110

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats body care set

These Sol de Janeiro products have the most addicting gourmand scent, featuring notes of salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla. Everyone I've introduced these products to has absolutely loved them. This gift set includes the Brazilian Bum Bum body cream, Brazilian 4 Play moisturizing shower cream-gel, Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62 Bum Bum hair and body fragrance mist and Bum Bum body scrub.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats body care set, $68

Oribe Gold Lust Collection hair set

For the most luxurious hair wash routine imaginable, go for Oribe. These splurge-worthy hair products have a scent that can be described as nothing short of expensive. This gift set includes the Gold Lust Repair and Restore shampoo, Gold Lust Repair and Restore conditioner and Gold Lust nourishing hair oil. The stunning box features original artwork by Japanese modern artist Kohei Kyomori.

Oribe Gold Lust Collection hair set, $115

Sephora Collection deluxe brush set

I'm so impressed by the quality and softness of these makeup brushes by Sephora Collection. They come in a handy brush roll for traveling. Inside, find a foundation brush, powder brush, blush brush, highlight brush, concealer brush, shadow brush, crease brush, precision crease brush, smudge brush and brow brush.

Sephora Collection deluxe brush set, $69

Ouai Detox Shampoo and Leave-in Conditioner hair set

You can't go wrong with this clarifying shampoo and leave-in conditioner combo. They've been my go-to for the past year. They work like a charm, and all Ouai products smell absolutely divine.

Ouai Detox Shampoo and Leave-in Conditioner hair set, $40

Tarte Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay eyeshadow wardrobe

These eyeshadow palettes not only come in stunning packaging, but also blend out beautifully. The packaging will look great on their vanity year-round, not just during the holiday season, and the palettes each have 18 matte and shimmer shades. One palette has warmer tones while the other is cooler. Keep one palette for yourself and gift the other.

Tarte Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay eyeshadow wardrobe, $54

Tarte Precious Gems Amazonian Clay cheek palette

Speaking of Tarte, the packaging and formulation of this cheek palette are just as on point. Find five limited-edition blushes and one bestselling bronzer all in one place with this palette. These cheek products blend and apply seamlessly.

Tarte Precious Gems Amazonian Clay cheek palette, $39

Briogeo Superfoods Leave-In Conditioner and Hair Mask gift set

The scent of these hair products is absolutely divine. They're giving a fruit-scented eraser from elementary school -- in the best way. This set includes the Superfoods Avocado + Kiwi Moisture leave-in conditioner and the Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfoods hair mask.

Briogeo Superfoods Leave-In Conditioner and Hair Mask gift set, $44

Maison Louis Marie Bois De Balincourt No 4. candle set

These lovely winter candles have different soft, woody scents that fill the room without overwhelming the senses. They burn without any smoke and offer a minimalist-chic vibe.

Maison Louis Marie Bois De Balincourt No 4. candle set, $50

More beauty gifts to consider

Check out more great gifts from other stores ahead.

NuFace mini supercharged skincare routine

The NuFace mini portable toning device stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared micro current treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

This gift set includes the NuFace mini toning device along with a super peptide booster serum, a silk creme applicator, a skincare brush and a mini travel bag. It's a great introductory kit for those that are new to NuFace's products.

NuFace mini supercharged skincare routine, $196 (reduced from $245)

Nuface Trinity starter set

The Trinity starter set is another great option for first-time NuFace users. The upgraded device comes in a kit that includes a charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $339

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser



This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skincare product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating.

"I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally love this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $99

Glow Recipe gift set

Upgrade your skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe. It features a Watermelon Glow Pink Juice oil-free moisturizer mini and a Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops highlighting serum. The products promise to hydrate and deliver essential vitamins and amino acids and improve skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set, $53 (reduced from $57)

Supergoop and Gray Malin Everyday Getaway kit



Get all the protection you need for your next trip with this clever collaboration between fine art beachscape photographer Gray Malin and Supergoop. Styled after Malin's famous aerial beach photos, the set includes a tube of Play lip shield SPF 30, Play antioxidant body mist SPF 50, (Re)setting refreshing mist SPF 40, Glow oil SPF 50, Play Everyday lotion SPF 50 and Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, all carry-on friendly and under the TSA 3.5-ounce limit.

Supergoop! and Gray Malin Everyday Getaway kit, $75

Tula holiday exfoliating sugar scrub trio

This set of limited-edition holiday sugar scrubs promises to give you softer, brighter and more even-looking skin. The scrubs gently exfoliate your skin. They include papaya and pineapple to help skin look more radiant. They are also formulated with prebiotics and probiotics to help maintain skin balance and improve texture. This set makes a cute holiday gift, or you can use the scrubs as stocking stuffers.

The set includes three 1.76-ounce sugar scrubs in gingerbread, sugar plum and chocolate peppermint.

Tula holiday exfoliating sugar scrub trio, $56

Dermalogica Cleanse and Glow set

This holiday set includes Dermalogica's most popular cleansing products. It comes with the Precleanse, Dermalogica's top-rated deep-cleansing oil designed to take off makeup and purify skin. It also includes the Special Cleansing Gel and the Daily Microfoliant exfoliating and brightening polish.

Dermalogica Cleanse and Glow set, $99 (reduced from $150)

Dyson Airwrap styler

The Dyson Airwrap styler is designed to help you dry and style your hair with minimal heat. It has grown popular thanks to its ease of use, versatile styling options and ability to style hair while minimizing heat damage.

This summer, a new generation of the Airwrap was released. The new version of the Dyson Airwrap has a couple of improvements. The curler attachment has been updated to accommodate clockwise and counterclockwise curling. It also includes a new flyaway-reducing tool that smooths hair.

It's always difficult to find the styler in stores or online thanks to high demand. But the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long (for long hair) is available now on the Dyson site in a special edition Vinca blue/rosé hue. The Airwrap with the latest technology is also available for all hair lengths in a nickel/copper color.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long in Vinca blue/rosé, $600

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush, a CBS Essentials bestseller, can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $37 (reduced from $40)

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer

If you can't get your hands on the Airwrap, try this other popular styling tool from Dyson. The Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer comes with five styling attachments to help you get your ideal look. This popular fast-drying gadget is suitable for all hair types.

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer, $430

T3 Edge heated smoothing and styling brush

This versatile, all-in-one styling brush from T3 can give your hair a smooth, shiny look with the stroke of a brush. It has three heat settings and can be used to straighten, wave or curl your hair. I use it to add volume at my roots.

T3 Edge heated smoothing and styling brush, $150

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachments

Like Dyson, Shark is best known for vacuum cleaners. But this fast-drying air brush has brought Shark into the beauty market. Reviewers report that the Shark HyperAir hot air brush is a worthy competitor to the Dyson Airwrap.

"This hair dryer is nothing short of amazing," an Amazon reviewer says. "I have a Dyson hair dryer and I have the AirWrap complete system. I like this Shark hair dryer much better than my Dyson now."

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachment, $200 (reduced from $230)

Amika hair blowdryer brush

The Amika hair blowdryer brush is a great, mid-range alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. It's designed to add volume, increase shine and eliminate frizz. This dryer brush works for all hair types. I use it just before my hair is all dry to add volume and give the blowout look.

Amika hair blowdryer brush, $100

Saie Glowy Super Gel duo

The Saie Glowy Super Gel is a hydrating primer that gives an all-over glow. It can also be used as a highlighter. This cute holiday set includes Saie's best-selling Starglow and a new golden shimmer shade, Warmglow.

Saie Glowy Super Gel duo, $22 (reduced from $30)

Anastasia Beverly Hills deluxe brow kit

This three-piece set includes the Brow Wiz mechanical brow pencil, Brow Definer and clear brow gel from Anastasia Beverly Hills. Anastasia's brow pencils are game changers -- every time I try a different brand, I always find myself going back.

Anastasia Beverly Hills deluxe brow kit, $39 ($68 value)

Trish McEvoy The Power of Makeup Planner Collection



Refresh your entire makeup collection with this set from Trish McEvoy. It includes the Fragrance X Eau de Parfum, Fragrance 100 Eau de Parfum, Beauty Booster Cream SPF 30, Eye Base Essentials, Intense Gel Eyeliner in black, Lash Curling Tubular Mascara, Instant Eye Lift, Translucent Finishing Powder, Liquid Face Color, Fast-Track Face Stick Bronzer, Fast-Track Face Stick Highlight, Lip Liner in Barely There, Lip Color in Easy Nude 4, Matte Lip Color in Sheer Mulberry, Liquid Lip Color in Red, Beauty Booster Lip Gloss, Precision Brow Shaper and a sponge.

The Power of Makeup Makeup Planner Collection, $260 (a $707 value)

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse holiday gift set

This holiday gift set includes three full-size tubes of Fenty Beauty's popular Gloss Bombs. Find a fuchsia gloss, a warm-toned coral gloss and a pink volumizing gloss.

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse holiday gift set, $38





