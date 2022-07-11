The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals under $100

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is (almost) here, but the deals have already started. We've looked through all of Amazon's early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals and discounts on Keurig, Instant Pot, Apple tech, Kindles and more to find the best deals at Amazon under $100 you can shop now.

Best kitchen appliance deal: Cosori air fryer (5 quart), $85 (reduced from $100)

Best tech deal: Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $20 (reduced from $50)

You can save on everything from pet products to tech accessories, home office upgrades to kitchen appliances at Amazon right now.

Make sure you check out our guide on how to score up to $125 of free money to spend on Prime Day before you start spending.

Here are our picks of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals under $100.

Best kitchen appliance deals under $100 on Amazon

Save big on air fryers, coffee makers, Instant Pots, Ninja blenders and more kitchen appliances ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Chefman large air fryer max XL (8 quart): $85 (save $35)

Chefman via Amazon

The 4.6-star-rated Chefman TurboFry boasts an 8-quart, non-stick basket, and comes with four preset cooking functions. Right now on Amazon, you can save nearly 30% off its $120 list price.

Chefman large air fryer max XL (8 quart), $85 (reduced from $120)

Cosori air fryer (5 quart): $85 (save $15)

Cosori via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save $15 on this five-quart Cosori air fryer.

The air fryer can heat up to 450 degrees, and cook enough food for four people. It features nine, one-touch cooking functions. Worried about the air fryer making a commotion? Cosori claims that, while running, the kitchen gadget makes about as much noise as moderate rainfall. The air fryer's non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, and BPA- and PFOA-free.

Cosori air fryer (5 quart), $85 (reduced from $100)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $60 (save $40)



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen or never had much space to begin with, adding a new appliance can be difficult. Not so with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It's available in a handful of designer colors, too, including green, gray, red, oasis and black.

(Tip: This Keurig's small size makes an especially great choice for college dorm rooms.)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $60 (reduced from $100)

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart): $80 (save $50)



Instant Pot via Amazon

You can save nearly 40% off the $130 list price of the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-1.

This 9-in-1 model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. You get two other tricks, too: a sterilizer and a sous-vide function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature. The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (reduced from $130)

Ninja professional blender: $90 (save $10)

Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice-crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Get the Ninja professional blender now for $10 off at Amazon as an Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal.

Ninja professional blender, $90 (reduced from $100)

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $90 (save $40)

Amazon

One of the brand's highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer has a 5-quart pot that holds up to a 4-pound chicken or 2 pounds of french fries. The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake/roast, broil and keep food warm.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $90 (reduced from $130)

Ninja Foodi NeverStick 2-piece fry pan set: $90 (save $30)

Amazon

This two-piece fry pan set from Ninja includes one 10.25-inch fry pan and one 12-inch fry pan. The two pans can be stacked for easy storage. Both pans are made of a durable, anti-scratch and nonstick material. They are oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 2-piece fry pan set, $90 (reduced from $120)





The best tech deals under $100 on Amazon

Save on Apple products, tech accessories, tablets and more.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): $20 (save $30)

Amazon

This is a huge deal: Right now on Amazon, you can get the latest model of the Amazon Echo Dot for 60% off its $50 list price.

Use the Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $20 (reduced from $50)

Apple AirTag (4 pack): $98

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirTags will help you keep track of important items. Stick one on your luggage, your pet, your wallet or some other thing, and then track it from your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device.

Apple AirTag (4 pack), $98 (reduced from $99)

Apple AirTag (1 pack), $28 (reduced from $29)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)

Amazon

Right now, Amazon has slashed the price of its in-house streaming device by 50%. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is compatible with Alexa, and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60 (save $60)

Amazon

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a voice-control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free, and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV. Like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is routinely discounted by Amazon -- and right now you can grab one for half off its usual listing price.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)

Donerton smart watch (1.4") (black): $28 (save $10)

Donerton via Amazon

Already a bargain, with a $38 list price on Amazon, this smart watch with a 1.4-inch color touchscreen can be had right now for just $28 when you click the $10 off coupon. (Per usual, the discount will be applied at checkout.) The watch is rated four stars (out of five) by Amazon users. The device is rated IP67 waterproof, and works as a fitness tracker, sleep monitor, pedometer and heart-rate monitor. When paired with your compatible phone, it can signal you when you receive a call or text.

Choose from four color bands; prices may vary. The below price is for the black band.

Donerton smart watch (1.4") (black), $28 after coupon (reduced from $38)

You can also get this watch's 1.65-inch and 1.69-inch models for less than $50.

Donerton smart watch (1.65") (black), $33 after coupon (reduced from $43)

Donerton smart watch (1.69") (black), $33 after coupon (reduced from $43)

Blink Mini compact indoor plug-in smart security camera: $30 (save $5)

Blink via Amazon

Keep an eye on your home when you're away with the Blink Mini. Right now, the indoor smart security camera, rated 4.4 stars (out of five) by Amazon users, is on sale for $30 -- that's nearly 15% off its budget-friendly list price.

The camera boasts 1080p HD video, and is compatible with your Amazon Alexa smart-home devices. Save and share clips with a sold-separately Blink Subscription Plan. (A 30-day free trial is available.)

Blink Mini compact indoor plug-in smart security camera: $30 (reduced from $35)

Kindle Kids: $50 (save $60)

Amazon

The Kindle Kids e-reader is built specifically to encourage reading. It does not have games, ads or videos like other tablets -- all to reduce distractions for young readers. The Kindle Kids comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books. There are four cover options to choose from, including solid colors and fun prints.

Kindle Kids, $50 (reduced from $110)

The best beauty deals under $100 on Amazon

Save on skincare, haircare and more ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $70 (save $69)

Casper Sleep via Amazon

This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes, too. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for half off.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $70 (reduced from $139)

Litbear acne pimple patches: $12 (save $10)

Amazon

These pimple patches are extra large and can cover bigger breakout areas. Tea tree and calendula oil will soothe redness while the hydrocolloid patch helps to shrink zits and whiteheads. Get 80 patches for more than half off right now on Amazon.

Litbear acne pimple patches (80 pc), $12 (reduced from $22)

Glow Recipe gift set: $53 (save $4)

Amazon

Upgrade your skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe, featuring a Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and a Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. The products deploy watermelon to hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids, and improve skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set, $53 (reduced from $57)

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit: $35 (save $20)

Amazon

This pack of 40 Crest whitestrips -- that's 20 treatments in total -- promises to get your teeth 18 levels whiter in just 20 days. Plus, it's safe on enamel.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $35 (reduced from $55)

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush: $64 (save $6)

Philips Sonicare via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can get this 4.6-star-rated rechargeable electric toothbrush for nearly 15% off its list price.

One Amazon customer raved that the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 had been "life changing." Wrote the user in a 5-star review: "My teeth feel like I have just left the dentist office every time I brush! This has made me a convert to electric toothbrushes for sure.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush, $64 (reduced from $70)

Waterpik cordless water flosser: $36 (save $4)

Waterpik Store via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can get this cordless, water flosser from Waterpik for 10% off list price.

Waterpik claims its device can remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas, and that it is up to 50% more effective than string floss. The cordless water flosser features two pressure settings, and a liquid chamber that can hold up to 5 ounces of water for up to 30 seconds of flossing time. The dental device includes two flossing tips and three AA batteries.

Waterpik cordless water flosser, $36 (reduced from $40)

Waterpik water flosser for kids: $51 (save $9)



Waterpik Store via Amazon

Save nearly 15% on Amazon right now on this colorful Waterpik device designed for children.

The water flosser includes an orthodontic tip for braces, a classic jet tip for general cleaning, and 20 customizable, removable cling labels (so your children can decorate their flossers). The water flosser features three pressure settings.

Waterpik water flosser for kids, $51 (regularly $60)

CeraVe SA lotion for rough and bumpy skin: $26 (save $11)

Amazon

This lightweight salicylic acid lotion gently exfoliates dry, scaly, or rough skin on legs and upper arms.

CeraVe SA lotion for rough and bumpy skin, $26 at checkout (reduced from $37)

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp: $37 (save $13)

Modelones via Amazon

This kit has everything you could want for an at-home gel manicure, including a UV nail lamp, nail separators, file and buffer, a cuticle trimmer and six gel polishes. You can save $13 on this all-in-one kit right now at Amazon.

Though there are risks associated with UV radiation, the FDA considers curing lamps as low-risk when used as directed by the label.

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp, $37 (regularly $50)

The best workout wear deals under $100 on Amazon

Save on yoga leggings, bike shorts, workout sets and more.

Ododos cross waist yoga leggings with inner pocket: $24

Amazon

These moisture-wicking, cross-waist leggings come in a range of colors and inseams, and in standard and plus sizes. Prices vary based on size and color. The price listed below is for the white leggings in a size medium.

Ododos cross waist yoga leggings with inner pocket, medium (white), $24 (reduced from $44)

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings: $30

Amazon

Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The tie-dye option, which comes in six colorways, is currently on sale. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket.

"I cannot get enough of Colorfulkoala," an Amazon reviewer says. "I can't stop buying them! They are so comfy, fit so great and are cheap! They're squatproof and cute to wear out. I almost don't want to share how good these are because I hate when they sell out!"

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings, $30 (reduced from $35)

High-waisted seamless workout set: $24

Amazon

This seamless matching workout set is breathable and made with quick-drying fabric. The bra top has removable padding and the high-waisted bike shorts provide some tummy control.

"I have worn these many times since I bought them and I LOVE them! They are very comfortable, flattering, and are not see-through when you bend over," a reviewer raved. "They are really great and I will buy in more colors!"

Available in 15 colors. Prices vary based on size and color. The price listed below is for the green workout set in a size medium.

High-waisted seamless workout set, medium (green) $24 (reduced from $40)

KKB high-waisted activewear shorts: $20

Amazon

These high-waisted biker shorts come in four colors and two lengths, all of which are on sale right now. They have two pockets and are made of a moisture-wicking material.

KKB high-waisted activewear shorts, $20 (reduced from $35)

Brooks Ghost 13: $90 and up

Amazon

These running shoes originally listed for $130 at Brooks. But if the size is right, you may be able to score a significant deal on them right now on Amazon.

These sneakers have cushioning and a shock-absorber system that make them ideal for road running, cross-training and working out at the gym. Choose from 22 colors, and narrow, standard and wide fits.

Brooks men's Ghost 13, $90 and up

Adidas Kaptir 2.0 running shoe: $50 and up

Amazon

These men's running shoes list for $90 direct from Adidas. But significant deals are available via Amazon. The shoes offer a sock-like fit. Choose from 17 colors.

"These shoes are high-quality for a decent price," raved a verified Amazon customer. "They're almost weightless and very comfortable even after an 8-hour shift working on my feet."

Adidas men's Kaptir 2.0 running shoe, $50 and up

The best home-office deals under $100 on Amazon

Shop ergonomic desk chairs, bookshelves, tech accessories and more.

Neo Chair (black): $60



Amazon

It's hard to beat this deal: Right now on Amazon, you can get the Neo Chair in black for just $60. That's a whopping 43% off the list price. Plus, yup, as with all the chairs featured here, free shipping is included.

This 4.2-star-rated office chair offers ergonomic support at a budget-friendly price point. The Neo features a sofa-upholstered seat, adjustable seat height, a tilt-and-lock back and 360-degree wheels.

Choose from six styles and colors, but you can only get the big Amazon deal on the black model (pictured).

Neo Chair (black), $60 (reduced from $105)

BestOffice desk chair (white accents): $95

Click the 5% off coupon on Amazon to make this already-budget-friendly gaming chair even more affordable.

This race-car-seat-styled chair is as cool-looking as it is functional. With maximum adjustability, including lumbar support, a tilting seat, headrest pillow, armrests and a footrest, it can be positioned to support your back and neck, no matter your position.

The faux-leather chair is available in seven colors, but know this: The black one with white accents (pictured) is the least expensive option right now on Amazon, and it's the only one that offers coupon savings.

BestOffice desk chair (white accents), $95 after coupon (reduced from $100)

LapGear home office lap desk: $34 (save $6)

LapGear via Amazon

This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation, thanks to its durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad.

LapGear home office lap desk, $34 after coupon (reduced from $40)

Atlantic Oskar 65" five-shelf bookcase: $99

Amazon

Find this five-shelf bookcase that's similar to Ikea's bestselling Billy bookcase in two colors. Fill it with books, collectibles, office essentials and more.

Atlantic Oskar five-shelf bookcase, $99 (reduced from $160)

Best pet deals under $100 on Amazon

Save on dog beds, pet cameras, water fountains and more.

Pet Craft Supply Super Snoozer dog bed: $29 (save $11)

Amazon

Does your dog need a new bed? Check out the Super Snoozer dog bed from Pet Craft Supply. It is water-resistant and durable enough for outdoor use, so your dog can lounge in the backyard or at a campsite with you. This dog bed is best suited for medium or large dogs up to 80 pounds.

Pet Craft Supply Super Snoozer dog bed, $29 (reduced from $40)

Lliang AirTag cat collar with bell: $10 (save $3)

Amazon

The next time your cat makes a break for it, find her with the help of this AirTag cat collar. The collar has a bell and reflective ring. It also has two box options for your AirTag -- slide-in and hanging.

This collar offer is one of Amazon's many coupon deals available now.

Lliang AirTag cat collar with bell, $10 after coupon (reduced from $13)

PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs: $37 (save $26)

Amazon

Sometimes smaller or older pets need a little help getting up onto a couch or bed. The PetSafe CozyUp folding stairs feature nonslip pads and side rails to help your dog safely climb onto furniture. The folding stairs have a weight capacity of 150 to 200 pounds, so even large dogs can use them.

PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs, $37 (reduced from $63)

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $40 (save $10)

Amazon

Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

(Not the right camera for your home? Check out these Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Blink cameras and doorbells.)

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $40 (reduced from $50)

PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain for cats and dogs: $65

Amazon

Keeping your pets hydrated is important. If you don't want to have to worry about constantly refilling the water bowl this summer, check out the PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain. It holds 2 gallons of water. Pets can drink from the fountain or the open bowl. Pet parents can adjust the water flow to their pets' preferences.

PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain for cats and dogs, $65 (reduced from $75)

Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

