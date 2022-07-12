The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Sony headphones, speakers, TVs and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're in the market for new Sony tech, there's great news: Amazon has plenty of deals on top-rated Sony headphones, speakers and TVs during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Sony SRS-XB43 extra bass Bluetooth speaker, $150 (reduced from $279)

55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED 4K TV, $1,291 after coupon (regularly $1,695)

Amazon Prime Day is on. The Amazon sales event is always a great time to shop for tech, but Amazon has some of the best Sony headphones and more on sale now. These Amazon Prime Day deals won't be around forever, so don't wait.

The best Sony speaker deals on Amazon

Shop deals on Sony's range of Bluetooth speakers including compact travel speakers and water-resistant party speakers.

Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth travel speaker

Amazon

If you need a portable Bluetooth speaker to use by the pool or in your backyard this summer, checkout the Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth travel speaker. The speaker has a 16-hour battery life. It is waterproof and dust-proof, and provides a deep bass-heavy sound. The SRS-XB13 comes in five color options.

Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth travel speaker, $48 (reduced from $58)

You can also get the larger, upgraded version on sale now.

Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth travel speaker, $88 (reduced from $110)

Sony SRS-XB43 extra bass Bluetooth speaker

Amazon

The Sony SRS-XB43 is a larger, upgraded version of the SRS-XB13 travel speaker with 24-hour battery life. Its design resists water, dust and rust. It offers a clean, crisp sound with extra bass.

Sony SRS-XB43 extra bass Bluetooth speaker, $150 (reduced from $279)

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker



Amazon

The Sony wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker provides omnidirectional sound, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, plus a IPX4 splash-resistant design. It has two microphone and guitar inputs and LED lights. This speaker has a battery life of up to 25 hours, so you can keep the party going all day long -- literally.

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker (SRS-XP700), $400 (regularly $550)

Sony makes a smaller version of this party speaker with two front tweeters and 20 hours of battery life.

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker (SRS-XP500), $300 (regularly $400)

The best Sony headphone deals on Amazon

Check out the current deals on Sony headphones and earbuds.

Sony LinkBuds S truly wireless noise-canceling ear buds

Sony via Amazon

These Sony earbuds automatically switch between superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient depending on your environment. These on-sale ear buds feature a 6 hour battery life and up to 20 hours with the charging case. Quick charging these ear buds gives up to an hour of play with a 5 minute charge.

Sony LinkBuds S truly wireless noise-canceling ear buds, $158 (regularly $200)

Sony extra-bass noise-canceling headphones

Sony via Amazon

These Sony headphones are 50% off right now.

These over-the-ear, noise-canceling Sony headphones feature extra bass to enhance low-end frequencies as well as feedforward and feedback mics on each side. The Sony headphones can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time and include up to 30 hours of battery life.

You can also purchase these headphones for the same price in black.

Sony extra-bass noise-canceling headphones, $124 (regularly $250)

The best Sony TV deals on Amazon

Some Sony Bravia TV models are on sale as part of Amazon's Prime Day deals.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV

Amazon

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a processor that can deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with Google TV built in, and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $2,798 (reduced from $2,998)

55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED 4K TV

Amazon

Rated 4.6 stars by users on Amazon, this OLED 4K Bravia XBR from Sony's Master line has won over fans with its "excellent," "stunning" and "amazing" picture. The smart TV features Google Assistant, and is compatible with Alexa and Siri. It boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The 55-inch version of the Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV is marked down 13% right now on Amazon.

55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED TV, $1,291 after coupon (regularly $1,695)

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones



Amazon

These headphones use Sony's dual noise-sensor technology that analyzes noise in an environment to provide the best noise cancelation. They have a 35-hour battery life, and are smartphone compatible for hands-free calls and other activities with your voice assistant.

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones, $68 (reduced from $148)

