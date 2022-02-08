Samsung just put its best TVs for watching sports on sale ahead of the Super Bowl

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Maybe you're looking for a new TV because you're planning a big Super Bowl party. Or maybe you just want to watch the Super Bowl or watch the Olympics on a new big-screen TV. Either way, if you're in the market for a television, know that Samsung is having a big sale on TVs right now, including models aimed at sports fans.

It's worth noting that Super Bowl LVI won't be broadcast in 4K, so a standard HD television like this 32-inch TCL model, on sale for $170 at Amazon, is technically good enough to get the most detail out of the game. But if you're shopping, we recommend looking for a 4K model anyway -- future Super Bowl games may be broadcast in 4K, plus, some models feature AI tech to upscale the HD stream of the game to a 4K look (though it's not the same as true 4K). If you can afford the upgrade, Samsung's QLEDs offer brighter, more vivid colors than their 4K LCD brethren.

And if you're looking for the ultimate Super Bowl game day flex, upgrade an outdoor seating area with the Terrace, Samsung's QLED 4K Smart TV designed to be IP55 dust and water resistant, with an anti-glare screen. A 55 inches, the Terrace TV, designed for partial sunlight, is $2,999 (reduced from $3,499), while the 65" The Terrace TV designed for full sun is $8,499 (reduced from $9,999).

Here are some sale priced Samsung TVs, great for watching the Super Bowl and more.

55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Looking for an upgraded TV experience at a reasonable price? This 55-inch Samsung TV, usually priced at $1,600, features Quantum HDR 24x for vivid colors and dynamic contrast, plus 4K AI upscaling for a more detailed-looking game. It's currently $500 off during the Samsung Super Sunday Sales Event.

Larger sizes are on even deeper discount: You can get a 65-inch Neo QLED for $1,500 (a savings of $700), a 75-inch Neo QLED for $2,000 (save $1,000) and a 85-inch Neo QLED for $3,000 (save $1,500).

55" Class QN85A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,100 (reduced from $1,600)

65" QN85A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,500 (reduced from $2,200)

65" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

This slim-profile TV with 8K AI upscaling and Quantum HDR 32x delivers stunning color, contrast and brightness when watching the game. It's great for playing games on, too -- this model features 120Hz refresh for smooth and fluid 4K content. Plus, its Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+) provides directional sound that seems to come from the location of the action on the TV.

65" QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, $2,700 (reduced from $3,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart 4K TV

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. That means colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

85" Samsung 4K smart TV

Watch the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 85-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

85" Samsung 4K smart TV, $1,500 (reduced from $1,700)

The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

This IP55 dust- and water-resistant QLED 4K television, designed for outdoor use, features an anti-glare screen. It comes with an IP56-rated remote control, and multiple voice assistants are built in. It's $500 off at Samsung right now.

Add on an outdoor-rated the Terrace sound bar for $700 -- a savings of $500 when you bundle.

55" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV, $2,999 (reduced from $3,499)

