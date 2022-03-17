Sam's Club hack: Use this coupon to get a free membership and cheaper gas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With gas prices spiking across the nation -- some stations in California are now charging north of $6 per gallon -- many Americans are (understandably) seeking new ways to save money at the pump. One increasingly popular way to save on gas is to get a membership to a warehouse store such as Sam's Club for access to the chain's discounted gas stations.

If you're looking to save a couple bucks on gas (and who isn't these days?), we found a Sam's Club membership deal that's not to be missed -- one that's like getting your first year of membership for free.

Sam's Club is offering new members a heck of a deal: When you sign up for a new $45 yearly membership, you'll get a $45 e-gift card to spend at Sam's Club. You'll need to wait up to four weeks for delivery of your welcome gift, though you can start using your new membership to save money on gas right away.

Of course, there's more to Sam's Club than access to gas stations that, on average, have lower prices than other local stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances. Some of our favorite deals at Sam's Club right now include a $50 Starbucks e-gift card being offered at $45, this 50" Vizio 4K TV for $299 and this 65" Samsung Q6-Series QLED 4K TV for $798.

Sam's Club also offers travel deals and a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. The chain also offers free curbside pickup and, in some locations, same-day delivery.

Sign up for Sam's Club and start saving money on gas today. Plus, enjoy a $45 Sam's Club e-gift card when you sign up for an annual membership now. (Allow up to four weeks for e-gift card delivery.)

