PS5 restock: Check the status at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Gamestop, Amazon and more

A Sony PlayStation 5 in a glass display case Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season. Hopeful gamers, and gifters, are refreshing PS5 restock trackers online, trying to score the next-gen console ahead of this holiday season.

If you're looking to score a console this year, you've likely got a few select opportunities left now that Cyber Monday has passed. But Walmart had a Xbox Series X and PS5 restock earlier today, so restocks definitely are still happening. And while there's no set schedule as to when more consoles will be made available, chances are most restocks will be happening this week and possibly early next week, ahead of Christmas.

Why is the PS5 console so hard to get? In short, you can thank the pandemic-induced global chip shortage -- and an increased demand for the PS5 and other electronics. It's not just the PlayStation 5 that's in short supply, of course -- there's a squeeze on chip-equipped items from cars to refrigerators.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is in such high demand, in fact, that retailers are using the console to sell memberships to their new premium shopping subscription services. At last look, a PS5 restock at Best Buy was limited to those with Best Buy Totaltech Memberships -- a service that costs $200 per year. (Other benefits include free two-day shipping and two-year product protection for all purchases.)

Walmart has a history of announcing when their next PS5 drop will happen in advance of the event, giving shoppers a little bit of time to plan. Walmart typically gives priority to paid Walmart+ members during these PS5 drops, which actually works out well if you're willing to spend $13 a month on a membership. (Free trial subscriptions do not get early access to PS5 restocks at Walmart.) We've heard first-hand reports of paid Walmart+ subscribers being able to get consoles at Walmart as late as one minute after the drop.

Even GameStop has a premium membership that lets you skip to the front of the PS5 line: PowerUp Rewards Pro. That membership costs $15 a year, though it does offer a $10 reward on signup, plus a $5 credit to spend every month. PowerUp Rewards Pro members also get 2% back in rewards.

It's possible that you'll still be able to get a PS5 console at Best Buy, Walmart or GameStop this holiday season, even if you're not willing to drop a couple hundred on a premium membership. Your luck depends on checking frequently for the latest PlayStation 5 restock news -- and on tapping those "check stock now" buttons to get lucky.

If social media is your thing, Tech Radar Editor-in-Chief Matt Swider has turned his Twitter profile into a PS5 restock tracker of sorts. He even flew to Boston Oct. 21 to live blog the GameStop in-store restock in person.

Retailers Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console, but those PS5 restocks often sell out in seconds. Keep reading to find out when the elusive Sony PlayStation 5 console will hit shelves again — and how you can be among the first to know.

PS5 at Walmart

Sony via Walmart

Walmart's most recent PS5 drop, which happened earlier today, sold out quick. But the retailer does often announce availability ahead of time, and we've heard reports that it's easy to get a PS5 during one of the Walmart+ member-only PS5 restock events at Walmart, so long as you're at the Walmart website ready to buy the minute new stock appears. (Walmart is likely your best bet for getting a PS5 at MSRP before Christmas.)

Otherwise, you can try tapping the "check stock now" buttons below to try and catch a surprise restock.

Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at StockX (in stock now)

Sony via StockX

StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited-edition streetwear, sneakers -- and consoles, such as the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.)

If you're OK with buying a PS5 from a third-party reseller, StockX is the way to go -- it's where markups on the PS5 are lowest. At the time of publication, the Sony PlayStation 5 Blu-ray Edition could be bought for $694 at StockX. (We've seen people buy the PS5 through third-party sellers on Amazon and Walmart for as much as $1,250.)

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $694

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $689

PS5 at Best Buy

Sony via Best Buy

When Best Buy releases a cache of PS5 consoles, they sell out almost immediately. You can use the button below to check the current stock of PS5s -- you never know when there will be a surprise restock. The store has the Blu-ray console listed for $500 and the PS5 Digital Edition priced at $400. A number of PS5 bundles are available at Best Buy as well (when in stock).

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at Amazon

Sony via Amazon

Amazon restocked the PS5 console on Nov. 27 for Amazon Prime members, and it sold out quickly. The best way to catch a PS5 restock on Amazon is to get lucky with the "check stock now" button below.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at GameStop

Sony via Gamestop

GameStop has been releasing a limited number of consoles in in-store events, though those consoles are typically part of larger bundles that'll cost as much as $740 to score. (One recent bundle included Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut and Far Cry 6.)

The next Gamestop in-store event is going to be on Dec. 19, per The Shortcut's Matt Swider.

PS5 at Target

Sony via Target

Target PS5 restocks have been few and far between this holiday season, though some believe this means the retailer has been holding back stock to release this week, or sometime before Christmas. You can use the button below to check Target's current stock.

PlayStation Direct

Sony

On PlayStation.com, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from the maker. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.

