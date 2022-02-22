Walmart PS5 restock happening Thursday: What you need to know to finally score a PlayStation 5

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Attention gamers still looking to get their hands on a Sony PlayStation 5: The next major PS5 restock event happens later this week.

On Thursday, February 24, Walmart will be holding an Exclusive Access Savings event for paid Walmart+ subscribers only. In addition to offering deep discounts on TVs, tech and home goods items, Walmart is making an unknown quantity of PS5 consoles available. The PS5 drop is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST.

This Walmart+ exclusive sale will likely be your best chance to score a PlayStation 5 for some time. The catch, of course, is that you need to pay for access: Walmart+ costs $12.95 per month (or $98 per year). Free trial subscriptions do not get early access to PS5 restocks at Walmart.

We've heard first-hand reports of paid Walmart+ subscribers being able to get consoles at Walmart as late as one minute after the drop. If you want to try your luck at this week's PS5 drop, you should buy a Walmart+ subscription ahead of time.

Subscribe to Walmart+, $12.95 per month

Why is the PS5 console so hard to get? In short, you can thank the pandemic-induced global chip shortage -- and an increased demand for the PS5 and other electronics. It's not just the PlayStation 5 that's in short supply, of course -- there's a squeeze on chip-equipped items from cars to refrigerators due to supply chain issues.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is in such high demand, in fact, that just about every retailer is using it as an angle to sell a premium subscription service. At last look, a PS5 restock at Best Buy was limited to those with Best Buy Totaltech Memberships -- a service that costs $200 per year. (Other benefits include free two-day shipping and two-year product protection for all purchases, plus early access to other tech drops, such as hard-to-find graphics cards.)

Best Buy Totaltech Membership (1 year), $199

Even GameStop has a premium membership that lets you skip to the front of the PS5 line: PowerUp Rewards Pro. That membership costs $15 a year, though it does offer a $10 reward on signup, plus a $5 credit to spend every month. PowerUp Rewards Pro members also get 2% back in rewards.

GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro (1 year), $14.99

Sony

It's possible that you'll still be able to get a PS5 console at Best Buy, Walmart or GameStop, even if you're not willing to drop your hard-earned cash on a premium membership. Your luck depends on checking frequently for the latest PlayStation 5 restock news -- and on tapping those "check stock now" buttons to get lucky.

If social media is your thing, Tech Radar Editor-in-Chief Matt Swider has turned his Twitter profile into a PS5 restock tracker of sorts. He even flew to Boston last October to live blog the GameStop in-store restock in person.

Retailers Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console, but those PS5 restocks often sell out in seconds. Keep reading to find out when the elusive Sony PlayStation 5 console will hit shelves again — and how you can be among the first to know.

(Still on the fence about getting a new PS5 console? Check out the latest games for the PlayStation 5.)

PS5 at Walmart

Sony via Walmart

Walmart's next PS5 drop is slated for February 24 at 12 p.m. EST, and it's limited to Walmart+ members. The last drop sold out quick, so you'll want to set a timer and be sure to refresh the Walmart website the minute new stock appears. (You'll want to sign up for Walmart+ ahead of time.)

Otherwise, you can try tapping the "check stock now" buttons below to try and catch a surprise restock.

Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at StockX (in stock now)

Sony via StockX

StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited-edition streetwear, sneakers -- and consoles, such as the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.)

If you're OK with buying a PS5 from a third-party reseller, StockX is the way to go -- it's where markups on the PS5 are lowest (currently, you'll pay $175 extra). Resale prices on StockX have come down somewhat since the holiday season.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $675

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $664

PS5 at Best Buy

Sony via Best Buy

When Best Buy releases a cache of PS5 consoles, they sell out almost immediately. You can use the button below to check the current stock of PS5s -- you never know when there will be a surprise restock. The store has the Blu-ray console listed for $500 and the PS5 Digital Edition priced at $400. A number of PS5 bundles are available at Best Buy as well (when in stock).

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at Amazon

Sony via Amazon

Amazon last restocked the PS5 console on Dec. 30 for Amazon Prime members, and it sold out quickly. The best way to catch a PS5 restock on Amazon is to get lucky with the "check stock now" button below.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at GameStop

Sony via Gamestop

GameStop has been releasing a limited number of consoles in in-store events, though those consoles are typically part of larger bundles. (One recent bundle included Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut and Far Cry 6.)

The last Gamestop in-store event was on Friday, Jan. 14 per The Shortcut's Matt Swider.

PS5 at Target

Sony via Target

Target PS5 restocks have been few and far between, though there was a restock earlier this month. You can use the button below to check Target's current stock.

PlayStation Direct

Sony

On PlayStation.com, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from the maker. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.

