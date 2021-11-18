When is the next PS5 restock? Check the status at Walmart, Target, best Buy, Gamestop, Amazon and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A Sony PlayStation 5 in a glass display case Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season. Hopeful gamers and game gifters are refreshing PS5 restock trackers online, trying to score the next-gen console ahead of this holiday season.

Why is the PS5 console so hard to get? In short, you can thank the pandemic-induced global chip shortage -- and an increased demand for the PS5 and other electronics. It's not just the PlayStation 5 that's in short supply, of course -- there's a squeeze on chip-equipped items from cars to refrigerators.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is in such high demand, in fact, that retailers are using the console to sell memberships to their new premium shopping subscription services. Today's PS5 restock at Best Buy was limited to those with Best Buy Totaltech Memberships -- a service that costs $200 per year. (Other benefits include free two-day shipping and two-year product protection for all purchases.)

Walmart's latest PS5 drop, similiarly, is limited to Walmart+ members. A Walmart+ premium membership includes early access to Black Friday deals, free two-day shipping, prescription drug discounts and more for $98 per year. (You can also sign up for Walmart+ for $13 a month and then cancel once you get your PS5, if that's the only reason why you'd be interested.)

Even GameStop has a premium membership that lets you skip to the front of the PS5 line: PowerUp Rewards Pro. That membership costs $15 a year, though it does offer a $10 reward on signup, plus a $5 credit to spend every month. PowerUp Rewards Pro members also get 2% back in rewards.

It's possible that you'll still be able to get a PS5 console at Best Buy, Walmart or GameStop this holiday season, even if you're not willing to drop a couple hundred on a premium membership. Your luck there depends on checking frequently for the latest PlayStation 5 restock news -- and on tapping those "check stock now" buttons to get lucky.

If social media is your thing, Tech Radar Editor-in-Chief Matt Swider has turned his Twitter profile into a PS5 restock tracker of sorts. He even flew to Boston Oct. 21 to live blog the GameStop in-store restock in person.

Retailers Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console regularly, but those often sell out in minutes. Keep reading to find out when the elusive console will hit shelves again — and how you can be among the first to know.

PS5 at StockX (in stock now)

Sony via StockX

StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited-edition streetwear, sneakers and consoles such as the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.) At the time of publication, the Blu-ray Edition PlayStation 5 could be bought for $799, which represents a $299 markup over the $500 list price.

Sony PlayStation 5 Blu-ray Edition, $799 (StockX)

PS5 at Best Buy

Sony via Best Buy

When Best Buy releases a cache of PS5 consoles, they sell out almost immediately. You can use the button below to check the current stock of PS5s -- you never know when there will be a surprise restock. The store has the Blu-ray console listed for $500 and the PS5 Digital Edition priced at $400.

PS5 at Walmart

Sony via Walmart

The PS5 is tricky to find at MSRP on Walmart's website, but some lucky shoppers have reported success selecting in-store pickup at their local Walmart stores. You may also want to check PS5 stock when a new week of Walmart's Black Friday deals go live on Wednesday.

PS5 at Amazon

Sony via Amazon

The best way to catch a PS5 restock on Amazon is to get lucky with the "check stock now" button below.

PS5 at GameStop

Sony via Gamestop

GameStop has been releasing a limited number of consoles in in-store events, though those consoles are typically part of larger bundles that'll cost as much as $740 to score. (One recent bundle included Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut and Far Cry 6.)

PS5 at Target

Sony via Target

A handful of PS5 consoles were released at Target on Oct. 27 in small batches.

PlayStation Direct

Sony

On PlayStation.com, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from the maker. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.

