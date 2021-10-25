The next PS5 restock is today: Where to buy a PS5 console this holiday season

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season. Hopeful gamers and game gifters are refreshing PS5 restock trackers online, trying to score the next-gen console ahead of this holiday season.

But why is the PS5 console so hard to get? In short, you can thank the pandemic-induced global chip shortage -- and an increased demand for the PS5 and other electronics. It's not just the PlayStation 5 that's in short supply, of course -- there's a squeeze on chip-equipped items from cars to refrigerators to, yes, the PlayStation 5.

So, where can savvy shoppers buy the PS5?

If social media is your thing, Tech Radar Editor-in-Chief Matt Swider has turned his Twitter profile into a PS5 restock tracker of sorts. He even flew to Boston Oct. 21 to live blog the Gamestop in-store restock in person.

Retailers like Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console regularly, but those restocks often sell out in minutes. Keep reading to find out when the elusive console will hit shelves again — and how you can be among the first to know.

PS5 at StockX (in stock now)

StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited edition streetwear, sneakers and consoles such as the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.) At the time of publication, the Blu-ray Edition PlayStation 5 could be bought for $747, which represents a $247 markup over the $500 list price.

Sony PlayStation 5 Blu-ray Edition, $747 (StockX)

PS5 at Best Buy

When Best Buy releases a cache of PS5 consoles, as they did last Thursday, they sell out almost immediately. You can use the button below to check the current stock of PS5s -- you never know when there will be a surprise restock. The store has the Blu-ray console listed for $500 and the PS5 Digital Edition priced at $400.

PS5 at Walmart

The PS5 is tricky to find at MSRP on Walmart's website, but some lucky shoppers have reported success selecting in-store pickup at their local Walmart stores.

PS5 at Amazon

The best way to catch a PS5 restock on Amazon is to get lucky with the "check stock now" button below.

PS5 at GameStop

On October 22, 2021, Gamestop held an in-store restock event in select cities, featuring a $740 PS5 bundle that included games Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut and Far Cry 6. Shoppers camped out outside Gamestop stores with the hopes of getting lucky.

PS5 at Target (restocking today)

A handful of PS5 consoles were released at Target on Oct. 27. It's worth continuing to check stock throughout the day to see if you can catch another small batch release.

PlayStation Direct

On PlayStation.com, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from PlayStation. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.

