Peloton just got more expensive. Here are the best Peloton alternatives you can buy

You don't need to spend $1,495 on a stationary bike if you don't want to. Here are some alternatives to Peloton. Pro-Form

Peloton, the company behind the pandemic-era famous Peloton Bike, announced Thursday that it will be raising its monthly subscription fees for fitness classes to $44 per month, an increase of $5. If you're interested in the Peloton experience, but are unable (or unwilling) to pay thousands of dollars for it, we found some great Peloton alternatives that won't break the bank.

Echelon EX-3 Connect bike, $800

Bowflex C6 bike, $999

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle with 15" screen, $1,300

If you want a taste of the Peloton experience for less money, the Peloton app can be used with just about any brand of stationary bike that can hold a tablet or smartphone. The app offers spin, running, strength and yoga classes, plus many more human-led workouts. A digital membership costs $12.99 per month. You won't reach the leaderboard without a Peloton bike, but you can still participate in classes.

Some of these Peloton alternative bikes offer their own apps, which come with their own monthly fees. Other Peloton alternatives don't come with a touchscreen or subscription at all. The bikes are excellent budget choices when paired with a tablet you already own and free cycling workout videos on YouTube.

Check out the nine high-tech exercise bikes below that offer a similar experience to Peloton for far less.

Schwinn Fitness IC3

Walmart

This bike with a tablet holder has an LCD console, Bluetooth capability and a 40-pound flywheel. It tracks RPMs, heart rate, calories, time and distance. Try it with the Peloton app.

Walmart is offering a huge discount on this bike: You can save 50% right now.

Schwinn Fitness IC3, $400 (reduced from $799)

Yosuda indoor cycling bike

Yosuda via Amazon

This stationary bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is a water bottle holder, and wheels on the bike, so that it can easily be moved.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $263 (reduced from $440)

Tablet holder for exercise bikes

Amazon

This particular stationary bike doesn't come with a tablet -- that's part of why it has such a low price point. But you can easily add your own tablet, such as the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, $55 (reduced from $65), to this bike using an inexpensive tablet mount.

Bike tablet holder, $14 (reduced from $18)

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike

Sunny Health & Fitness

This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this bike's handlebars, as it doesn't come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $345 (reduced from $399)

Stryde bike

Stryde

At first glance, this stationary bike may seem just as expensive as a Peloton, but its delivery is free (while delivery and setup of a Peloton costs $250). It has a magnetic micro-resistance system with 100 resistance levels. It also has pedals with toe cages.

This bike comes with a 22-inch HD tablet that streams hundreds of workouts via the optional Stryde app. At a subscription cost of $29 per month, the Stryde app is more expensive than the Peloton Digital app, but the Stryde bike itself is more affordable. The Stryde app supports up to four profiles, so each family member can keep a personal workout history.

The Stryde bike is currently on sale for $1,495 (or $42 per month) now through April 17 during Stryde's Spring Sale.

Stryde bike, $1,495 (reduced from $1,745)

Echelon EX-3 Connect bike

Echelon

The best workout routines are often diverse workout routines. To that end, simply flip around the device holder on this model, and see more than 2,000 additional workouts meant to be done off the bike. Note that a tablet is not included, a factor that likely contributes to this stationary bike's more affordable price point. It has 32 levels of silent, magnetic resistance, and you can pick between solid black, black with red detailing or white colorways.

This bike also has its own app offering live and on-demand classes, plus scenic rides. It costs $40 per month. One subscription accommodates up to five users, which allows for competition between family and friends.

Echelon EX-3 Connect bike, $800

Pro-Form Carbon CX

While a tablet is not included with your purchase of this affordable spin bike, this model does come with 3-pound dumbbells for cross-training workouts, and it has transport wheels, so it can easily be relocated if you live in a small space.

This bike offers a one-year free subscription to its app (a $468 value), which includes thousands of workouts. The trainers in the app control the Pro-Form Carbon CX's resistance during a workout. The Pro-Form Carbon CX is available for $599, or $16 per month.

Pro-Form Carbon CX, $599

Bowflex C6 bike

Bowflex

This stationary bike has 100 magnetic resistance levels and comes with 3-pound dumbbells in easy-to-reach cradles. It also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband monitor. Note that it doesn't come with a tablet.

A six-month free trial of the JRNY workout app (worth $20 per month) is included in your purchase of this bike. The app offers real-time coaching, virtual destinations and on-demand classes.

Bowflex C6 bike, $999

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle

Best Buy

This bike comes with a 15-inch interactive HD touchscreen display that can rotate 360 degrees, plus 3-pound dumbbells. It has silent magnetic resistance and 22 digital resistance levels.

Enjoy an included 12-month iFIT family app membership, offering live, studio and global workouts (a $396 value) when you buy this bike. You can create up to five individual profiles with the app. The iFIT trainers can auto-adjust your resistance and incline during each workout.

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle (15" screen), $1,300

Echelon Connect Sport indoor cycling exercise bike

Echelon via Walmart

This exercise bike has 32 manual resistance levels and does not come with a tablet. It has adjustable toe cage pedals.

The bike comes with a free 30-day trial of Echelon Fitness' premier membership via an app. It gives you and up to four others access to thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes. Members also get access to FitPass, Echelon's equipment-free membership, which offers HIIT, yoga, strength training and more classes. After this trial, memberships start at $20 a month.

Echelon Connect Sport indoor cycling exercise bike, $397 (reduced from $599)

