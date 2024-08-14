Save an extra $50 on a new Nolah mattress with this exclusive, stackable coupon code this Labor Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Labor Day weekend is a great time to go mattress shopping -- historically, that's when many of the major mattress retailers hold large sales. But this year, there's no need to wait until September for a bedroom refresh: Nolah's Labor Day sale has started early, with a site-wide discount of 35% off now available on its most popular mattresses.

But the deal gets even sweeter for CBS Essentials readers. Enter our exclusive Nolah promo code CBSNEWS50 at checkout and you'll save an additional $50 off your already discounted mattress purchase. This code is good now through Sept. 9, 2024.

Mattresses are one of the most expensive purchases you'll make for your home, so anytime there's a double discount like this available, you should take advantage. Tap the button below to score the deal, or read on to learn more about Nolah -- and why it's such a good mattress choice for side-sleepers.

Nolah makes mattresses specifically for side sleepers. This may be welcome news to side sleepers who find their current mattress doesn't give them the support or comfort they need. Nola's mattresses are designed to provide side sleepers with greater joint relief, spine alignment and cushioning for your curves.

The brand offers eight different mattresses to choose from. These include the Evolution, the brand's bestseller. This seven-layer, hybrid mattress comes with a quilted topper and cooling technology. There's also the Original, which is medium-firm in feel, and the Original Hybrid, a more affordable option. The Signature offers the best pressure relief while the Natural is made of natural latex. There's an option just for kids (the Nurture), folks who are plus-size (the Evo Comfort+) and people who just want a whole lot of room (the Alaskan King, which measures 9' x 9').

Nolah's made-to-order mattresses come with a 120-night sleep trial, as well as a lifetime warranty.

Nolah mattress models for adults start at $599 (with code CBSNEWS50, reduced from $999). Select mattresses come with a free set of pillows (a $149 value). Shipping is free, though if you do return the mattress, you'll have to pay a $99 pick-up and return fee.

Need a complete bedding solution? Nolah Mattress also sells bed frames and bedding, including mattress toppers, sheets, pillows and blankets.