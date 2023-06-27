Hydro Flask just dropped a Stanley cup lookalike with a bendable straw (and it's back in stock)

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hydro Flask

There's a new 40-ounce handled drink mug on the block, and it's by Hydro Flask. Whether you can't find the Stanley cup color you want in stock or are intrigued by the idea of a water bottle with a bendy straw, Hydro Flask's new All Around travel tumbler may be right for you.

The new Hydro Flask tumbler sold out immediately after launch, but there's good news: It's back in stock now.

Unlike the cult-favorite Stanley cup, the new Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler has a lid that pops in rather than twists, and doesn't have an opening to sip from. You can, however, buy a separate lid if sipping from your 40-ounce tumbler is essential. Hydro Flask's new tumbler has a bendy straw that brings a fun factor, plus a lid for the straw to prevent spills.

As with the Stanley cup, this $45 tumbler keeps drinks hot and cold and fits in your cup holder. Shop the new Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler ahead. It also comes in a 32-ounce size, which is slightly bigger than Stanley's 30-ounce alternative.

Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler (40 oz.)

Hydro Flask

The Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler comes in six colors and is dishwasher safe.

Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler (40 oz.), $45

Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler (32 oz.)

Hydro Flask

Would you prefer a smaller tumbler? Then enter the 32-ounce Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler. It also comes in six colors.

Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler (32 oz.), $40

Best water bottles to take to the gym in 2023

Not done water bottle shopping yet? Then check out the best water bottles to take to the gym in 2023.

Yeti Rambler water bottle (26 oz.)

Yeti

Keep your drinks hot or cold with this fan-favorite Yeti bottle. Find it in 10 colors and in five sizes. You can also customize it with text and graphics.

Yeti Rambler 26 oz. water bottle, $40

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.)

Scheels

Check these links to see which Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website and on Amazon.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.), $45

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz.)

Stanley

Not looking for a mug as huge as the 40-ounce? Then opt for a 30-ounce tumbler.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz.), $35

Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle (32 oz.)

Hydro Flask

The reviewer-loved Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle is made of professional-grade stainless steel and has wide opening for a faster fill. It keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. Choose from 12 colors, plus you can personalize it with graphics or text.

Hydro Flask 32 oz. wide mouth bottle, $45

Yeti Yonder water bottle (1L)

Yeti

If you're looking for a lightweight water bottle for your outdoor adventures, check out Yeti's newest model. This plastic water bottle is shatter resistant and comes in two sizes. The larger is pictured. Find it in four colors.

Yeti Yonder 1L water bottle, $25

Under Armour Playmaker water bottle (64 oz.)



Amazon

If you're planning a long workout and don't want to keep refilling your water bottle, the Playmaker water jug from Under Armour is a great option. With an impressive 64-ounce capacity, this water jug does not mess around when it comes to hydration.

The double-wall foam insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours, while the leak-resistant flip-top lid minimizes the risk of accidental spills. The ergonomic handle and non-slip side grip make the tasks of drinking from and carrying around this behemoth bottle much easier.

Under Armour Playmaker 64 oz. water bottle, $27

Welly Traveler (28 oz.)



Welly

The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes that prefer naturally flavored infused water.

Welly Traveler 28 oz. water bottle, $40

BlenderBottle Classic V2 shaker bottle (28 oz.)

Amazon

The BlenderBottle is a favorite among gym-goers. It comes with a shaker ball to help mix up mix-ins such as pre-workout or protein powders.

BlenderBottle Classic 28 oz. V2 shaker bottle, $11

S'well stainless steel bottle (17 oz.)

Amazon

This 17-ounce S'well water bottle with a twist-off lid has a user-friendly mouth. It won't suddenly dump water onto your face when you tip it, but it's still wide enough to easily fill with ice.

This bottle will fit most standard-sized cup holders, and reviewers note that its size and shape make it easy to hold. It's BPA-free and composed of stainless steel. With triple-layered insulation, S'well bottles are designed to keep beverages cold for up to 36 hours, and hot for up to 18.

S'well stainless 17 oz. steel bottle, $23 after coupon (reduced from $35)

