How to watch Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

A thrilling new series is coming to the MCU this month. "Moon Knight" stars Oscar Isaac as the first Marvel hero to struggle with Dissociative Identity Disorder. The show's protagonist has four individual identities, though the series will start out focusing on the lives of just two. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about this twisted TV show.

Alongside Issac, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel and May Calamawy also star in "Moon Knight." The dark and daring new Marvel series premieres on March 30 on Disney+.

This groundbreaking show plays with the viewer's concept of reality, weaving twisted timelines through an unreliable narrator. The series will focus on Steven Grant and Marc Spector, a mild-mannered gift shop employee and ex-mercenary, respectively. Together, the split identities must work as a team to solve a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods.

For even more streaming recommendations, make sure to check out our guides to everything new on Prime Video, what's new on Hulu and the best TV and movies to stream this week. If you're looking for a family-friendly list of new titles to stream on your next family movie night, check out the Essentials family streaming guide. Keep reading to find out more about "Moon Knight."

When does "Moon Knight" come out?

"Moon Knight" premieres Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

How many episodes of "Moon Knight" are there?

This standalone series will have six episodes, premiering weekly from March 30 to May 4.

Where can I watch "Moon Knight?"

"Moon Knight" will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ is available for $8 monthly or $80 annually. The platform currently does not offer a free trial period.

Disney+, $8 monthly

