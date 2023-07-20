Hexclad summer sale: Save up to 30% on bestselling Hexclad cookware sets

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hexclad

If you're ready to take your home cooking experience to the next level, you've got to check out these hot deals from Hexclad. Right now, you can save up to 30% on bestselling cookware and knife sets from the premium kitchen brand.

Hexclad is renowned for its popular hybrid cookware, which combines high-quality stainless steel and cast iron. Endorsed by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, the brand offers products with a lifetime warranty, providing you with confidence when investing in Hexclad cookware pieces.

No matter if you're shopping for a gift for the cooking enthusiast in your life or just ready to treat yourself to a new cookware set, it's a great time to check out these Hexclad deals below.

Hexclad 13-piece hybrid cookware set, $700 (reduced from $1,000)

Hexclad Essential 6-piece Japanese Damascus steel knife set, $350 (reduced from $449)

Best deals on Hexclad cookware and sets

Score the cookware of your dreams without breaking the bank. Shop Hexclad and save on cookware sets, knife sets and more during the brand's summer sale.

Hexclad 13-piece hybrid cookware set: $700 (save $300)

Hexclad

Get a full cookware makeover with this incredible 13-piece set. The set features many of Hexclad's bestselling hybrid cookware pieces made with nonstick, stainless steel and cast iron.

The set includes a 12-inch hybrid pan with a lid, a 10-inch ybrid pan with a lid, an 8-inch hybrid pan with a lid, a 12-inch hybrid wok, a 2-quart pot with lid, a 3-quart pot with lid and an a 8-quart pot with lid.

Hexclad 13-piece hybrid cookware set, $700 (reduced from $1,000)

Hexclad 6-piece hybrid cookware set: $400 (33% off)

Hexclad

Want to start off with a smaller set? This six-piece Hexclad cookware set is an excellent introduction to the brand. The set includes three Hexclad hybrid pans with lids in 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pan sizes.

Score this set for 33% off while you can.

Hexclad 6-piece hybrid cookware set, $400 (reduced from $595)

Hexclad Essential 6-piece Japanese Damascus steel knife set: $350 (save $149)



Hexclad

Home chefs will love this steel knife set. Each knife is constructed from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel, providing a harder blade and sharper edge for easy slicing. The set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch Santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife and a 9-inch honing steel to help keep your knives sharp.

Score the set now for 30% off.

Hexclad Essential 6-piece Japanese Damascus steel knife set, $350 (reduced from $449)

Hexclad 12-inch hybrid griddle pan: $140

Hexclad

The Hexclad 12-inch hybrid griddle pan features Hexclad's signature hexagonal ridges and non-toxic, non-stick materials. The pan is perfect for cooking up eggs, bacon or pancakes as well as tons of lunch and dinner favorites.

Hexclad 12-inch hybrid griddle pan, $140 (reduced from $160)

