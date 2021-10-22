Early Black Friday sales at Walmart you can shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

An employee places price tags on Black Friday sale items displayed for the media at a Walmart store. Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Black Friday starts early this year. In fact, it's almost here. This holiday season, Walmart is getting sales started more than three weeks early, with its Black Friday Deals for Days event. The online festivities begin at 7 p.m. Eastern, November 3, 2021.

For Walmart+ members, the deals kick off even sooner. Members will get a four-hour head start on scoring the hottest holiday toys and other gifts at their rolled-back Black Friday prices. Walmart+ memberships also include free shipping on all Walmart.com orders; a 5-cent discount on fuel purchases at Walmart and Murphy USA gas stations; discounts on prescription drugs; and free store delivery (where available with $35 minimum purchase).

Walmart+ subscriptions cost $12.95 per month, or $98 for a full year. Walmart is currently offering a 15-day free trial for Walmart+, but note that early access to Black Friday deals is for paid subscribers only.

That said, you don't have to wait until Nov. 3 to take advantage of pre-Black Friday sales at Walmart. Walmart has already launched a few early-bird deals on everything from toys to tech. That's right: Halloween is still a few days away, but you can already shop like it's the day after Thanksgiving.

Here is a selection of what Walmart already marked down ahead of its Black Friday event.

Ninja Air Fryer



Ninja via Walmart

This 4-quart air fryer circulates hot air around your food, making it crispy on the outside and perfectly cooked on the inside. And it doesn't just air fry things: The wide temperature range (105° to 400° F) allows you to reheat and dehydrate food as well.

Ninja 4-quart air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)

Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi (2021 edition)



Apple via Walmart

This iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip and a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display. This model also features an ultra-wide front camera lens with Apple's Center Stage technology. Center Stage uses machine learning to keep you (and anyone else with you) in-frame during Zoom meetings and other video calls.

Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi (2021 edition), $999 (reduced from $1,199)

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K with Android TV



TCL via Walmart

This 4K TCL TV comes with on-board Chromecast and a built-in Google assistant. Just press the voice command button on your remote to search for titles, change apps, ask questions and more.

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K with Android TV, $298 (reduced from $448)

Lego Classic Bricks on a Roll



Lego via Walmart

If you know a kid who's into cars, trucks and other modes of transportation, this Lego Classic set will bring them hours of joy.

LEGO Classic Bricks on a Roll, $20 (reduced from $30)

Bounce Pro 14-foot trampoline



Bounce Pro via Walmart

Bouncing is serious business on this 14-foot Bounce Pro trampoline. This model also features a "Flash Lite Zone" option that adds flashing lights to every bounce.

Bounce Pro 14-foot trampoline, $184 (reduced from $234)

Anker Eufy robot vacuum



Anker via Walmart

This robot vacuum has home mapping and an automatic suction-power adjustment. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum, $149 (reduced from $350)

Swagtron hoverboard with light-up wheels



Swagtron via Walmart

For your favorite kid, Walmart has discounted this Swagtron hoverboard. This model lights up as the rider wiggles and skates down the street.

Swagtron hoverboard with light-up wheels, $79 (reduced from $119)

LOL Surprise Bling series 6-pack



LOL via Walmart

Still looking for Splash Queen, Pranksta and the other LOL Bling series dolls? This six pack can help round out any collection.

LOL Surprise Bling Series 6-Pack, $40 (reduced from $70)

Bissell CrossWave wet-dry vacuum



Bissell via Walmart

Bissell's CrossWave switches seamlessly between cleaning hard floors to vacuuming area rugs. This wet-dry vacuum uses a two-tank system to keep dirty water and cleaning solution separate, so you never have to use dirty water to clean your floors or shampoo your rugs.

Bissell CrossWave wet-dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $249)

Nerf Rival motorized blaster



Nerf via Walmart

This motorized Nerf blaster fires up to eight balls per second. This model features the fastest automatic Nerf firing system to-date. And there's no need to stock up on batteries; this blaster has a built-in rechargeable battery that plugs into a wall charger.

Nerf Rival motorized blaster, $50 (reduced from $100)

