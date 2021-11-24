Our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals to shop right now, PS5 included

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart's last round of Deals for Days is happening right now. The Black Friday event features slashed prices AirPods and headphones, this season's hottest toys, Samsung and Apple phones, clothing and more, plus an Xbox Series X and PS5 restock.

But if you don't feel like clicking around to see what's on sale, don't worry. We've found the best deals from Walmart's Black Friday sale and listed them below.

Shop for discounts on Apple Airpods, Roku streamers, Samsung Chromebooks, toys and kitchen gadgets. Plus, there's a really great deal on the self-emptying Shark robot vacuum for $299 that's worth checking out below.

Heading to Walmart IRL? The Walmart Black Friday sale will launch in-store on Nov. 26 at 5 a.m. local time. Some sale items are sold online only. Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.

Keep reading to find out which items you won't be seeing on shelves.

Deals aside, with supply chain issues looming large over the holiday season, you may want to start your shopping now. Some of the hottest toys of 2021 have sold out already, and stores may not have consistent availability of the items you're shopping for this year, especially if you procrastinate.

Fortunately, Walmart is offering some great Black Friday deals now. Like the early Black Friday sale at Best Buy and the early Black Friday sale at Amazon, Walmart's deals are a smart way to lock in good prices, and also guarantee that you'll have something great to give this holiday season. Check out our favorite deals at Walmart on Apple tech, Keurig, LOL Surprise dolls and more that you can snag right now.

Our favorite Walmart early Black Friday deals right now



You can shop these items from Walmart's early Black Friday sale right now. They include major deals on tech, clothing, toys and more.

PlayStation 5 console: $499



Sony via Walmart

The Sony PlayStation 5 features near instant load times for installed PS5 games, high frame rate gameplay (120 fps) for compatible games, a wireless haptic controller with built-in microphone and 4K graphics.

Walmart restocked the PS5 on Nov. 22 and it quickly sold out. That said, we put a "check stock now" button below so you can check and see if you can catch a surprise early PS5 restock today. (PS5 availability is online only.)

PlayStation 5 console, $499

Xbox Series X console: $499

Xbox via Walmart

The Xbox Series X console is the fastest and most powerful Xbox ever, with 12 teraflops of processing power. The gaming device is backward compatible with thousands of games from all four generations of Xbox consoles.

The Xbox Series X is about as hard to find at retailers as the Sony PS5. Walmart restocked the Xbox Series X on Nov. 22 and it quickly sold out. (Xbox Series X availability is online only.)

Xbox series X console, $499

Apple AirPods Pro: $159

Apple via Walmart

One of this season's must-have gifts, Apple AirPods Pro use active noise cancellation technology to block out outside noise so you only hear your favorite music, podcasts and TV shows. Need to hear important announcements or keep an ear on traffic while you have your AirPods in? The Siri-enabled AirPods Pro feature a transparency mode so you can tune in to the world around you. The water- and sweat-resistant AirPod's silicone tips come in three sizes for a customizable and comfortable fit.

Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (regularly $197)

Samsung Chromebook 4: $129

Samsung via Walmart

One of the most popular deals at Walmart this Black Friday is still available: You save more than half off when you purchase this Samsung Chromebook during Walmart's Deals for Days sale. This slim 11.6-inch device features 4 GB of memory, a full-size keyboard and trackpad and voice control with Google Assistant.

Samsung Chromebook 4, $129 (regularly $284)

Norwich 7.5-foot pre-lit LED tree: $68

Norwich via Walmart

The pre-lit artificial tree is on sale now. The tree features 350 color-changing LED lights and has eight different color-changing light effects. Metal tree stand included.

Norwich 7.5-foot pre-lit LED tree, $68

OUT OF STOCK: Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS: $109



Apple via Walmart

The sport-focused Apple watch allows you to track all of your fitness goals. Wear it during workouts to monitor your movement and heart rate or share your daily activity with friends. The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The device is Wifi and Bluetooth compatible.

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS. $109 (regularly $199)

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299

Nintendo via Walmart

Walmart is offering Nintendo's latest home gaming system bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe during their Black Friday deals. The $299 gaming bundle includes neon blue and red Joy-Con controllers, a Switch console, Switch dock, AC adapter, HDMI cable, two Joy-Con strap accessories, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a Nintendo Switch online three month individual membership.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, $299

Xbox Series S console: $299

Xbox via Walmart

Unlike the PS5 and the Xbox series X, the Xbox series S console will likely be available in store Nov. 26 (assuming it doesn't sell out). The gaming device offers next generation speed and performance with Xbox velocity architecture, powered by a custom SSD and integrated software. It includes backward compatibility, so gamers can play thousands of games from all four generations of Xbox consoles.

Xbox Series S console, $299

70" 4K smart TV with Roku: $398

onn. via Walmart

This smart TV has the easy-to-use (and easy-to-customize) Roku operating system built in, which provides access to thousands of paid and free TV channels. You many not be familiar with its brand name (Onn), but this 70-inch Roku TV is rated 4.3 stars at Walmart -- and you'll be hard pressed to find another 70" television with Roku baked in for this price.

70-inch class 4K smart TV with Roku, $398

The Pioneer Woman 30-piece cook and prep set: $79

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

The non-stick cookware set comes in three different colors. It includes two saucepans with lids, two frying pans, a Dutch oven with a lid, a skillet, a wooden spoon, a baker with a lid, a chef knife with a sheath, a paring knife with a sheath, a mixing bowl with a lid, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, a pie dish with a lid, and a slotted turner.

The Pioneer Woman 30-piece cook and prep set, $79

Turtle Beach universal headset: $23

Turtle Beach via Walmart

The gaming headset is on sale during Walmart's Black Friday deals event. The headphones feature 40-millimeter speakers inside over-ear premium synthetic leather cushions. The Turtle Beach universal headset includes a mic that can flip up out of the way to mute when not in use.

Turtle Beach universal headset, $23 (regularly $40)

Hotel Style bath towels: $5

Hotel Styles via Walmart

These 100% Egyptian cotton bath towels are on sale for $5 a piece starting Nov. 22. These luxurious Hotel Style towels come in five different colors and are machine washable.

Hotel Style bath towel, $5

Serta So Soft! 6-piece sheet set: $15

Serta via Walmart

These Serta So Soft! sheets are made with 100% soft-washed polyester microfiber. The snuggly sheet set comes in four different colors and can be purchased for twin, full, queen and king beds. Set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and four pillow cases.

Serta So Soft! 6-piece sheet set, $15

Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum: $179

Samsung via Walmart

The cordless vacuum is $120 off during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The Samsung Jet 60 cordless stick vacuum features a removable battery, a five-layer filtration system, a high capacity dust bin and a long-reach crevice tool.

Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum, $179 (regularly $299)

Anker Eufy robot vacuum: $144

Anker via Walmart

This robot vacuum has home mapping and an automatic suction-power adjustment. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum, $144 (reduced from $350)

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum: $299

Shark via Walmart

We've seen a number of good deals on robot vacuums for Black Friday, but this Shark vacuum is the lowest-priced self-emptying robot vacuum we've found this season. It can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won't have to empty it time and time again.

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $299 (regularly $499)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $150

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offer eight hours of charge (as compared to five for the Galaxy Buds), an IPX7 waterproof rating and support for Dolby Atmos. Available in three colors, they're $50 off at Walmart and Samsung right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $150 (reduced from $200)

Warner's women's fleece-lined tights: $7



Warnaco via Walmart

The two-pack of cold weather tights are a special price during Walmart's Deals for Days. Each set of tights features a tummy control top. Tights run up to a size 3XL.

Warner's women's fleece-lined tights, $7

Rock Crawler RC monster truck: $45



Hot Wheels via Walmart

This remote-controlled, 23-inch long vehicle really puts the "monster" in monster truck. This massive toy features radio control, four-wheel drive and an internal USB rechargeable battery.

New Bright 4WD 1:6 RC Rock Crawler, $45

Luxe dual-nozzle bidet attachment: $25



Luxe via Walmart

Here's an unusually refreshing Black Friday deal: Walmart has a bidet on deep discount during Deals for Days. The Luxe W85 model features a dual-nozzle, non-electric bidet attachment. The bidet has pressure-control knobs for user preference as well as a hygienic nozzle-guard gate for easy maintenance.

Luxe dual nozzle bidet attachment, $25

Apple AirPods 3: $175

Apple

The IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant Apple AirPods (3rd generation) come with a number of upgrades over the previous generation: spatial audio that places sound all around you, longer battery life (30 hours total, with included MagSafe charging case), force sensor controls on the stalk and support for Find My Network so they'll never go missing. You can save a few dollars off the $179 Apple list price by shopping at Walmart.

Apple AirPods 3, $175

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine: $79

Walmart

Fall is the perfect time for a warm cup of coffee -- or cup of hot cocoa -- so it's no surprise that Keurig coffee makers are popular around Black Friday. The Keurig K-Duo offers the best of both coffee worlds: the convenience of a coffee pod-based Keurig, and the versatility of a traditional carafe brewer.

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine, $79 (reduced from $99)

Hamilton Beach Fryer (2 liter): $35

Walmart

Sure, air fryers are all the rage. But did you know you can get a great deal on a traditional fryer as well? This Hamilton Beach model holds up to 8 cups of oil.

Hamilton Beach fryer, $35 (reduced from $53)

Ninja Air Fryer (4 quart): $69

Ninja via Walmart

This 4-quart air fryer circulates hot air around your food, making it crispy on the outside and perfectly cooked on the inside. And it doesn't just air fry things: The wide temperature range (105° to 400° F) allows you to reheat and dehydrate food as well.

Ninja 4-quart air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)

Lego Classic Bricks on a Roll: $20



Lego via Walmart

If you know a kid who's into cars, trucks and other modes of transportation, this Lego Classic set will bring them hours of joy.

LEGO Classic Bricks on a Roll, $20 (reduced from $30)

[OUT OF STOCK] LOL Surprise Bling series 6-pack: $44



LOL via Walmart

Still looking for Splash Queen, Pranksta and the other LOL Bling series dolls? This six pack, full of accessory reveals and surprises, can help round out any LOL Surprise collection.

LOL Surprise Bling Series 6-Pack, $44 (reduced from $70)

Nerf Rival motorized blaster: $89

Nerf via Walmart

This motorized Nerf blaster fires up to eight balls per second. This model features the fastest automatic Nerf firing system to-date. And there's no need to stock up on batteries; this blaster has a built-in rechargeable battery.

Nerf Rival motorized blaster, $89 (reduced from $100)

