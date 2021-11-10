Walmart's Deals for Days early Black Friday sale just got even more deals: What you need to know

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Even more Walmart Black Friday deals are dropping this week.

Today, at 7 p.m. Eastern, the second part of Walmart's Deals for Days event begins. The sale features big discounts on Apple Airpods, Roku streamers, Samsung Chromebooks, toys and more. Plus, there's a really great deal on the self-emptying Shark robot vacuum for $288 that's worth checking out below.

Walmart+ members will gain access to the sale four hours earlier at 3 p.m. Eastern. So if you want to get an early drop on these deals (plus get free shipping, among other perks), you can start a paid membership for $12.95 per month.

But if you see something you like, don't delay -- many of these deals are going to be short lived. This second installment of Walmart's Deals for Days event ends Nov. 14.

Deals aside, with supply chain issues looming large over the holiday season, you may want to start your shopping now. Some of the hottest toys of 2021 have sold out already, and stores may not have consistent availability of the items you're shopping for this year, especially if you procrastinate.

Fortunately, Walmart is offering some great Black Friday deals now. Like the early Black Friday sale at Best Buy and the early Black Friday sale at Amazon, Walmart's Deals for Days 2021 event is a smart way to lock in good prices, and also guarantee that you'll have something great to give this holiday season. Check out our favorite deals at Walmart on Apple tech, Keurig, LOL Surprise dolls and more that you can snag right now.

These are the top deals at Walmart during Deals for Days

These featured online deals will go live Nov. 10 via the Walmart website at 7 p.m. Eastern. If you can't grab these deals online, they'll be available in-store starting Nov. 12 at 5 a.m. (local time) nationwide.

Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd Generation): $89

Apple via Walmart

Get a pair of Apple AirPods for under $100 when you shop Walmart's early Black Friday deals. These second-generation pods connect to all your Apple devices using Bluetooth technology. With these headphones you can access Siri using voice command and wirelessly charge them by slipping the ear buds into their charging case.

Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd generation), $89 (regularly $119)

Roku Ultra LT: $30

Roku via Walmart

This popular 4K HDR streaming device features an ethernet port, a Roku voice remote to control your player and TV and includes headphones for private listening. Right now you can score one for $20 off its listed price.

Roku Ultra LT, $30 (regularly $50)

HP Intel Core i3 laptop: $279

HP via Walmart

This laptop has a fast charge that can take your battery from zero to 50-percent in about 45 minutes. It features an 11th generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and a micro-edge display to give you an ultra-wide viewing experience across its 15.6-inch screen.

HP Intel Core i3 laptop, $279

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: $139

Samsung via Walmart

The slim tablet features a 10.4-inch ultra-widescreen display, Dolby Atmos surround sound and can be connected with other Samsung devices. It is $80 off during Walmart's Deals for Days event.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $139 (regularly $219)

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum: $288

Shark via Walmart

We've seen a number of good deals on robot vacuums for Black Friday, but this Shark vacuum is the lowest-priced self-emptying robot vacuum we've found this season. It can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won't have to empty it time and time again.

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $499)

Barbie dream camper: $60

Barbie via Walmart

Barbie and friends can go anywhere in her 3-in-1 dream camper. This pink camper can transform into three different vehicles, five living spaces, and includes 60 accessories including fishing gear, a picnic table with seating for four, bathroom necessities, a sleeping bag and blankets.

Barbie dream camper, $60 (regularly $90)

Select Lego Star Wars, Harry Potter and Jurassic World sets: $30

Lego via Walmart

Starting Nov. 10, select Lego sets are on sale for up to $18 off. You can buy the Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider 75254 building set, the Lego Harry Potter Hagrid's hut: Buckbeak's rescue building set and the Lego Jurassic World Gallimimus and Pteranodon breakout building set at a special price during Walmart's Deals for Days event.

Select Lego sets, $30

Athletic Works men's fleece separates: $6

Athletic Works via Walmart

These 60-percent cotton 40-percent polyester crewnecks and sweatpants are on sale for $6 a piece. The cozy staple for both men and women comes in a variety of colors including: red, orange, blue, gray, green, black and white. Both items size up to a 4XL.

Athletic Works men's fleece crew sweatshirt, $6 (regularly $7.84)

Athletic Works men's fleece sweatpants, $6 (regularly $7.84)

Warner's women's fleece-lined tights: $7

Warnaco via Walmart

The two-pack of cold weather tights are a special price during Walmart's Deals for Days. Each set of tights features a tummy control top. Tights run up to a size 3XL.

Warner's women's fleece-lined tights, $7

Samsung Chromebook 4: $129

Samsung via Walmart

Save $112 when you purchase this Samsung Chromebook during Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This slim 11.6-inch device features 4 GB of memory, a full-size keyboard and trackpad and voice control with Google Assistant. You may find better Chromebooks for sale this holiday season, but you'll be hard pressed to find another under $100.

Samsung Chromebook 4, $129 (regularly $284)

Roku Premiere 4K: $20

Roku via Walmart

Upgrade your screen experience for less: Roku is on sale during Deals for Days. With this remote and premium HDMI cable package you can stream movies and TV in HD, 4K and HDR. Roku Premiere works with most voice assistants.

Roku Premiere 4K, $20

Rock Crawler RC monster truck: $45



Hot Wheels via Walmart

This remote-controlled, 23-inch long vehicle really puts the "monster" in monster truck. This massive toy features radio control, four-wheel drive and an internal USB rechargeable battery.

New Bright 4WD 1:6 RC Rock Crawler, $45

Luxe dual-nozzle bidet attachment: $25



Luxe via Walmart

Here's an unusually refreshing Black Friday deal: Walmart has a bidet on deep discount during Deals for Days. The Luxe W85 model features a dual-nozzle, non-electric bidet attachment. The bidet has pressure-control knobs for user preference as well as a hygienic nozzle-guard gate for easy maintenance.

Luxe dual nozzle bidet attachment, $25

Apple AirPods 3: $175

Apple

The IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant Apple AirPods (3rd generation) come with a number of upgrades over the previous generation: spatial audio that places sound all around you, longer battery life (30 hours total, with included MagSafe charging case), force sensor controls on the stalk and support for Find My Network so they'll never go missing. You can save a few dollars off the $179 Apple list price by shopping at Walmart.

Apple AirPods 3, $175

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine: $79

Walmart

Fall is the perfect time for a warm cup of coffee -- or cup of hot cocoa -- so it's no surprise that Keurig coffee makers are popular around Black Friday. The Keurig K-Duo offers the best of both coffee worlds: the convenience of a coffee pod-based Keurig, and the versatility of a traditional carafe brewer.

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine, $79 (reduced from $99)

Hamilton Beach Fryer (2 liter): $35

Walmart

Sure, air fryers are all the rage. But did you know you can get a great deal on a traditional fryer as well? This Hamilton Beach model holds up to 8 cups of oil.

Hamilton Beach fryer, $35 (reduced from $53)

Ninja Air Fryer (4 quart): $69

Ninja via Walmart

This 4-quart air fryer circulates hot air around your food, making it crispy on the outside and perfectly cooked on the inside. And it doesn't just air fry things: The wide temperature range (105° to 400° F) allows you to reheat and dehydrate food as well.

Ninja 4-quart air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)

Lego Classic Bricks on a Roll: $20



Lego via Walmart

If you know a kid who's into cars, trucks and other modes of transportation, this Lego Classic set will bring them hours of joy.

LEGO Classic Bricks on a Roll, $20 (reduced from $30)

Anker Eufy robot vacuum: $149

Anker via Walmart

This robot vacuum has home mapping and an automatic suction-power adjustment. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum, $149 (reduced from $350)





LOL Surprise Bling series 6-pack: $35



LOL via Walmart

Still looking for Splash Queen, Pranksta and the other LOL Bling series dolls? This six pack, full of accessory reveals and surprises, can help round out any LOL Surprise collection.

LOL Surprise Bling Series 6-Pack, $35 (reduced from $70)

Nerf Rival motorized blaster: $90

Nerf via Walmart

This motorized Nerf blaster fires up to eight balls per second. This model features the fastest automatic Nerf firing system to-date. And there's no need to stock up on batteries; this blaster has a built-in rechargeable battery.

Nerf Rival motorized blaster, $90 (reduced from $100)

Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi (2021 edition): $1,099

Apple via Walmart

This iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip and a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display. This model also features an ultra-wide front camera lens with Apple's Center Stage technology. Center Stage uses machine learning to keep you (and anyone else with you) in-frame during Zoom meetings and other video calls.

Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi (2021 edition), $1,099 (reduced from $1,199)

