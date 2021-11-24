Black Friday deals on laptops and Chromebooks

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday deals on Chromebooks and laptops have already begun. Franziska & Tom Werner / Getty Images

If you're in the market for a new computer, there's good news: There are plenty of early Black Friday deals on Chromebooks, laptops, touchscreens, 2-in-1 devices and more to shop right now. It's one of your best opportunities all year to buy a Chromebook for as little as $119, or a Windows 10 laptop for as little as $560.

How can you pick between Black Friday laptops and Chromebooks? If you mostly do light computing tasks, such as visiting websites, writing documents or video conferencing, an inexpensive Chromebook is a great choice. If you often perform more intensive tasks, such as gaming or photo editing, a more powerful Windows 10 or MacBook is a better option.

Screen size is important, of course -- smaller devices are more portable, but larger screens are easier to read. Features such as touchscreen functionality and tablet mode are a matter of personal preference.

Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon all have deals on Chromebooks and laptops available now, featuring Apple, HP and more. To view all the deals, tap the buttons below. Or scroll down and check out our top laptop picks.

Find some of the highlights from these pre-Black Friday sales ahead. The Chromebooks and laptops below also make for excellent holiday gifts.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32GB): $150

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $150 (reduced from $260)

Samsung Chromebook 4 (32GB): $127

Samsung via Walmart

This slim, 11.6-inch device features 4 GB of memory, 32 GB of storage, a full-size keyboard and trackpad, and voice control with Google Assistant.

Samsung Chromebook 4, $127 (regularly $284)

Lenovo Chromebook 3 (32GB): $119

Best Buy

This 11-inch AMD Lenovo Chromebook with 4 GB of memory and 32 GB of flash storage, marked down $100 for Black Friday, is a great low-cost solution for light computing tasks such as browsing the internet, typing up documents or chatting on Zoom.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 (32GB), $119

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop (512GB): $1,350

Lenovo via Best Buy

This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model features a powerful quad-core with an eight-way processing performance. It has a 16 GB system memory and 512 GB of storage.

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1, $1,350 (regularly $1,750)

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 convertible (64GB): $150

Lenovo via Amazon

Another solid Chromebook option is the 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, currently rated 4.5 stars at Amazon. The touchscreen has a 360-degree hinge that converts it between laptop mode, tent mode, tablet mode and stand mode. It has 4 GB of memory, 64 GB of storage and a battery that lasts 10 hours on a charge.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 convertible, $150 (reduced from $320)

SOLD OUT: MacBook Air (256GB): $899

Apple

The least expensive MacBook option -- aside from picking up an older, refurbished MacBook model, of course -- is the MacBook Air. Powered by the Apple M1 chip, it's a fast machine in a tiny package. It has a silent, fanless design and, of course, Apple's signature Retina display.

The MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch screen, 7-core GPU, 256 GB of SSD storage, 8 GB of memory, a backlit keyboard and Touch ID. It's available in gold, silver and space gray. Note that it only has two Thunderbolt ports, one of which will be used for charging. At last look, they were sold out, but there's always a chance of a restock.

MacBook Air

Related content from CBS Essentials