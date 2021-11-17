Early Black Friday deals: Great holiday gifts under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday deals are starting early this year, so there's no need to wait to start holiday shopping. Tim Robberts / Getty Images

With shipping delays, supply chain issues and more headaches looming over the holiday season, you don't want to put off your holiday shopping any longer. Luckily, Black Friday sales are starting early too, with plenty of gifts on sale.

Even if you've got a limited budget this year, there are plenty of great gifts available under $50, and way before Black Friday. If you're looking for great budget gift ideas, we've got you covered below with great picks from from Amazon, It Cosmetics and more. They make for great holiday gifts that won't bust your budget.

And if you want even more great gift ideas? Amazon has its own under $50 gift guide with gifting inspiration for kids and adults alike. Some of our favorite picks include the Gift-a-Snack Ultimate Care Package ($30), a 50-count arrangement of popular salty and sweet snacks; a Bluetooth-enabled beanie ($30) with built-in speakers and this giant "chubby blob seal" pillow ($28) with a 4.7-star rating. You can view the full Amazon under $50 gift guide by clicking the button below.

Of course, while those gifts are available at great prices on Amazon, they're not technically deals. So if you're looking for a great gift under $50 at a great Black Friday price, read on.

Nixon Smith backpack

Amazon

The Nixon Smith backpack has a side-entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything, be it school or holiday travel.

Nixon Smith backpack, $45 (reduced from $75)

Corkcicle coffee mug

Amazon

The Corkcicle 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is a thoughtful gift for the coffee drinker on the go. One Amazon reviewer raves: "The corkcicle mug doesn't keep my latte warm. It keeps it hot!"

Corkcicle coffee mug, $35 (reduced from $49)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a UHD streaming device that includes Alexa voice remote. Just plug this into one of your TV's available HDMI ports to access Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer hot air brush

Amazon

The Revlon hot air brush, rated 4.6 stars on Amazon, is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smoothes and volumizes hair to perfection (or so reviewers say).

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer hot air brush, $35 (reduced from $60)

HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite footbath

Amazon

The HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite footbath is a one-stop-shop for at-home foot pampering and pedicure prep. It includes massage water jets, a seagrass surface, toe-touch control, a pedicure brush and a pumice stone.

HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite footbath, $40 (reduced from $60)

It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick

IT Cosmetics

Save big and shine bright with this highlighting stick from It Cosmetics.

It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick, $14 (reduced from $28)

Fotochain photo display

Amazon

This three-frame wall display adds a creative touch to any wall. Fill it with photos your friend or loved one will appreciate for a special, personalized gift.

Fotochain photo display, $25 (reduced from $35)

