These 16 early Black Friday sales expire at midnight tonight

There are plenty of Black Friday daily deals ending today at top retailers. 10'000 Hours / Getty Images

Black Friday may not be here yet, but Black Friday sales are on at most the major retailers. In addition to week-long Black Friday deals on headphones, Chromebooks, apparel and more, Amazon, Best Buy and Target also have daily deals -- limited time offers that, as the name implies, are good only that day.

Not every daily deal is worth featuring, though there are a few early Black Friday deals that caught our eye. Today's biggest deals include better-than-half-price savings on a JRR Tolkien 4-book box set at Amazon, a $30 "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" collector's box (reduced from $50) and $480 savings on a robot vacuum and mop designed for homes with pets at Best Buy, and 25% off hair care products at Target.

But don't delay -- all these deals expire at midnight Nov. 17.

These Amazon deals expire today

There are new flash deals every day at the Amazon early Black Friday sale. If you see a tempting sale price, don't delay -- all these limited-time deals expire at midnight tonight (PST).

Hoover Dual Spin Pet Plus carpet cleaner: $169

Amazon

Specifically built for pet owners (and pet messes), the Hoover Dual Spin Pet Plus features two antimicrobial-coated power brushes and a heated suction feature to speed drying time after shampooing.

Hoover Dual Spin Pet Plus carpet cleaner, $169 (reduced from $227)

These Best Buy deals expire today

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is on now. The big-box electronics store is offering rotating daily deals as well -- all the following offers expire at midnight CST (while supplies last).

'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' collector's box: $30

Best Buy

This box by Culture Fly includes a Grogu mug with lid, Grogu messenger bag, Mandalorian collector card with stand, Mandalorian beanie, Grogu vinyl figure with keychain and a Mandalorian pin. This deal expires midnight CST tonight.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian collector's box, $30 (reduced from $50)

13" HP Envy 2-in-1 Windows 10 touchscreen laptop: $560

Best Buy

Save $300 on this 13-inch HP touchscreen laptop that comes with 8GB memory, 256GB of storage, an Intel i5 processor and a free upgrade to Windows 11, when available. This deal expires at midnight CST tonight.

13" HP Envy 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop, $560 (reduced from $860)

These Target Deals expire today

Like Amazon and Best Buy, the Target early Black Friday sale features daily deals. All these deals expire at midnight CST, or while supplies last. (Don't forget, you can save an extra 5% when you pay with your Target RedCard.)

