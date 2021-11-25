Black Friday daily deals: These 23 sales expire at midnight on Thanksgiving

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday may not be until tomorrow, but Black Friday sales are on at most the major retailers. In addition to week-long Black Friday deals on headphones, Chromebooks, apparel and more, Amazon, Best Buy and Target also have daily deals -- limited-time offers that, as the name implies, are good only for 24 hours.

And for Thanksgiving this year, retailers have seriously upped their daily deal game. Amazon, especially, is loaded with great deals that expire at midnight tonight, including 40% off select Beats earbuds, up to 30% off Mattel and Fisher-Price toys and up to 50% off movie and TV box sets.

Not to be outdone, Best Buy also has a tempting slate of daily deals, including $800 savings on a 77" LG OLED 4K TV. And there's a daily deal at Best Buy gamers won't want to miss: You can save $15 on a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

And if you're looking for a daily deal at Target, we found one that'll put you in the Christmas spirit: Target is offering up to 30% off artificial Christmas trees.

But don't delay -- all these deals expire at midnight tonight, Thursday, Nov. 25.

These Amazon deals expire today

There are new flash deals every day at the Amazon early Black Friday sale. If you see a tempting sale price, don't delay -- all these limited-time deals expire at midnight tonight (PST).

Eufy Robovac G30 with smart navigation: $170

Shopping around for a robot vacuum deal this Black Friday? You'll be hard pressed to find a better vacuum at a better price than this Eufy RoboVac that features 2,000Pa of suction and Alexa compatibility. This deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 25.

'The Office' Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: $36

Count down the days until Christmas with this 'The Office' advent calendar that features a new Funko Pop! mini figurine every day. This deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 25.

These Best Buy deals expire today

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is on now. The big-box electronics store is offering rotating daily deals as well -- all the following offers expire at midnight CST (while supplies last).

AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction headphones: $100

These IP67 waterproof open-ear headphones use bone-conduction technology that lets you hear external sounds, so you can stay alert and safe. The battery on these Bluetooth headphones lasts about 8 hours on a single charge.

