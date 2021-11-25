Black Friday daily deals: These 23 sales expire at midnight on Thanksgiving
Black Friday may not be until tomorrow, but Black Friday sales are on at most the major retailers. In addition to week-long Black Friday deals on headphones, Chromebooks, apparel and more, Amazon, Best Buy and Target also have daily deals -- limited-time offers that, as the name implies, are good only for 24 hours.
And for Thanksgiving this year, retailers have seriously upped their daily deal game. Amazon, especially, is loaded with great deals that expire at midnight tonight, including 40% off select Beats earbuds, up to 30% off Mattel and Fisher-Price toys and up to 50% off movie and TV box sets.
Not to be outdone, Best Buy also has a tempting slate of daily deals, including $800 savings on a 77" LG OLED 4K TV. And there's a daily deal at Best Buy gamers won't want to miss: You can save $15 on a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass.
And if you're looking for a daily deal at Target, we found one that'll put you in the Christmas spirit: Target is offering up to 30% off artificial Christmas trees.
But don't delay -- all these deals expire at midnight tonight, Thursday, Nov. 25.
These Amazon deals expire today
There are new flash deals every day at the Amazon early Black Friday sale. If you see a tempting sale price, don't delay -- all these limited-time deals expire at midnight tonight (PST).
- Get up to 30% off educational toys expires midnight PST, Nov. 25
- Get up to 30% off children's books expires midnight PST, Nov. 25
- Get up to 30% off Funko Pop! and LOL Surprise! Advent calendars expires midnight PST, Nov. 25
- Get up to 30% off Mattel and Fisher-Price toys expires midnight PST, Nov. 25
- Get up to 30% off The Gym People activewear expires midnight PST, Nov. 25
- Get up to 40% off Philips Sonicare toothbrushes expires midnight PST, Nov. 25
- Get up to 40% off Dash air fryers and mandolines expires midnight PST, Nov. 25
- Get up to 40% off select Beats earbuds expires midnight PST, Nov. 25
- Get up to 40% off memory cards and flash drives from Sandisk and Lexar expires midnight PST, Nov. 25
- Get up to 46% off Craftsman tools expires midnight PST, Nov. 25
- Get up to 47% off Eufy robot vacuums expires midnight PST, Nov. 25
- Get up to 50% off movie and TV box sets expires midnight PST, Nov. 25
Eufy Robovac G30 with smart navigation: $170
Shopping around for a robot vacuum deal this Black Friday? You'll be hard pressed to find a better vacuum at a better price than this Eufy RoboVac that features 2,000Pa of suction and Alexa compatibility. This deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 25.
Eufy RoboVac G30, $170 (regularly $320)
'The Office' Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: $36
Count down the days until Christmas with this 'The Office' advent calendar that features a new Funko Pop! mini figurine every day. This deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 25.
The Office Funko Pop! Advent calendar, $36 (regularly $60)
These Best Buy deals expire today
Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is on now. The big-box electronics store is offering rotating daily deals as well -- all the following offers expire at midnight CST (while supplies last).
- Cuisinart 14-piece cookware set, $70 (reduced from $200) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 25
- 77" LG CX Series OLED UHD TV, $2,500 (reduced from $3,200) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 25
- Bella Classics 2-slot toaster, $15 (regularly $30) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 25
- Insignia portable ice maker, $118 (regularly $180) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 25
- 39" Insignia LED HD Fire TV, $140 (regularly $250) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 25
- Solo New York laptop briefcase for 15.6" laptops, $13 (regularly $36) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 25
- Nautlius E616 Elliptical machine, $800 (regularly $900) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 25
AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction headphones: $100
These IP67 waterproof open-ear headphones use bone-conduction technology that lets you hear external sounds, so you can stay alert and safe. The battery on these Bluetooth headphones lasts about 8 hours on a single charge.
AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction headphones, $100 (regularly $160)
Related content from CBS Essentials
- Early Black Friday TV deals, plus how to buy a TV online right now
- Early Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods, Bose and other great headphones and earbuds
- Walmart Black Friday: Here's when the next deals drop, PS5 included
- Best Buy early Black Friday sale: Chromebooks, Apple AirPods and more deals happening this week
- Amazon's early Black Friday sale is happening now and here are our favorite deals
for more features.