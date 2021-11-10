Black Friday 2021: Your ultimate guide to deals and sales

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find pre-Black Friday deals and all the details about Black Friday 2021 here. Sasha Pritchard Photography

It may only be the start of November, but Black Friday 2021 is officially here. The actual day of Black Friday is weeks away, but most major retailers from Amazon to Walmart to Best Buy to Target have all already kicked off their Black Friday sales. Great deals are available now, and more great deals are coming soon.

If you're looking to get your holiday shopping game plan together, you've come to the right place. Here is your guide to finding the best deals for Black Friday 2021.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2021

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest deal-shopping events of the year. On Black Friday, almost every major retailer offers big discounts on holiday gifts, the hottest toys of the year, apparel, kitchen gifts, tech gadgets and more. Don't expect discounts on hard-to-find items like the Sony PlayStation 5, but you may be able to catch a PS5 restock during Black Friday.

Traditionally on Black Friday, some shoppers stay up late the night of Thanksgiving or wake up early to line up in front of stores for early-morning openings and doorbuster deals. In light of COVID-19, many stores closed on Thanksgiving 2020, and instead of directing shoppers to their brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday, directed shoppers to Black Friday deals on their websites.

Curbside pickup options were popular in 2020, and will likely be just as popular in 2021. Curbside pickup allows you to order an item online from a big-box retailer, drive to a store location and have the store bring your purchase out to your vehicle when you arrive.

Black Friday sales have already begun

Though Black Friday 2021 is Nov. 26, if you wait that long to shop, you'll miss out on a some great deals. That's because Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy have all already started their Black Friday sales. Amazon's Black Friday sale kicked off in October and will run through the Thanksgiving holiday, with a number of short-term and longer-duration deals.

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 event, called Walmart Deals for Days, starts online Nov. 3 and in-store on Nov. 5.

Electronics retailer Best Buy has similarly launched early Black Friday deals. Its latest batch of deals includes a $280 discount on a KitchenAid Pro 5 stand mixer, a half-price sale on the Google Nest Hub, a 70-inch Samsung smart TV for $600 and more.

Target's Black Friday sale, Holiday Best, will feature new deals every week as well. This week, you can save up to 25% off TVs, save up to 50% off headphones and get a free 50 pack of darts when you buy any Nerf blaster, among other deals.

Start holiday shopping early this year

Shipping experts, including Port of Los Angeles director Gene Seroka and UPS honcho Scott Price, are recommending that you start holiday shopping now, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have begun. California ports, which handle 40% of the nation's imports, are facing a record backlog of cargo ships, meaning you may not find the products you want as quickly as usual this holiday season. Shipping containers are also in short supply, increasing shipping costs. Retailers from Best Buy to Nordstrom are expecting some port-related delays. COVID-19 also has caused disruptions to global supply chains, and some overseas factories are shut down to prevent the spread of the illness.

Are there pre-Black Friday deals already available now?

Fortunately, shopping now doesn't mean that you have to miss out on great deals. Ahead are some pre-Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now at stores like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop and Ulta.

Walmart Black Friday deals

Walmart's Black Friday sale kicks off early on Nov. 3, with deals on big screen Roku TVs, coffeemakers, toys and more.

TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV with Roku: $228

TCL via Walmart

This Roku-based smart TV with 4K resolution, a Walmart exclusive, offers voice control to find movies, change the channel and adjust the volume with the press of a single button. The home screen can also be personalized to display all your favorite streaming apps in the order you want them in. If you're wondering if it's a quality television, know this: It's currently got a 4.9 star rating with Walmart reviewers.

TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV with Roku, $228

OUT OF STOCK: Samsung Chromebook 4

Samsung via Walmart

Save when you purchase this Samsung Chromebook during Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This slim 11.6-inch device features 4 GB of memory, a full size keyboard and trackpad and voice control with Google Assistant. At last check, while this Chromebook was sold out, Best Buy has an 11.6" HP Chromebook you can buy for just $99.

Samsung Chromebook 4, $125 (regularly $284)

Roku Premiere 4K: $20

Roku via Walmart

Upgrade your screen experience for less: Roku is on sale during Deals for Days. With this remote and premium HDMI cable package you can stream movies and TV in HD, 4K and HDR. Roku Premiere works with most voice assistants.

Roku Premiere 4K, $20

Keurig K-compact single-serve coffee maker: $35

Keurig via Walmart

Looking for a great gift for a coffee lover? This single-serve Keurig is on sale for almost half off during Walmart's Deals for Days event. The space-saving coffee maker can brew your favorite java, tea or hot cocoa in 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cup sizes. Again, you'll be hard pressed to find a new Keurig for a price as low as $35 this year.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $35 (regularly $67)

Rock Crawler RC monster truck: $45

Hot Wheels via Walmart

This remote-controlled, 23-inch long vehicle really puts the "monster" in monster truck. This massive toy features radio control, four wheel drive and an internal USB rechargeable battery.

New Bright 4WD 1:6 RC Rock Crawler, $45

Rainbow High dolls: $64

Rainbow High via Walmart

You'll save $55 when you buy this six pack of Rainbow High dolls during Walmart's Deals for Days event. Instead of just one doll, you can take home Violet, Ruby, Sunny, Skyler, Poppy and Jade. Each doll comes dressed in their respective signature color. The kit includes a hair comb and a stand for each doll.

Rainbow High dolls, $64 (reduced from $119)

L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise 14 doll set: $64

L.O.L. Surpise! via Walmart

Walmart has early Black Friday deals on some the hottest toys of 2021, including L.O.L. Surprise! doll sets. This amazing surprise kit has over 70 little surprises to unbox, including 14 exclusive dolls two of which are L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. fashion dolls. The amazing surprise set also includes two fashion store play sets and maze boxes that can be put back together to create a cityscape.

L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise, $64

Luxe dual nozzle bidet attachment: $25

Luxe via Walmart

Here's an unusually refreshing Black Friday deal: Walmart has a bidet on deep discount during Deals for Days. Their Luxe W85 model features a dual-nozzle, non-electric bidet attachment that uses fresh water to cleanse your intimate areas. The bidet has pressure control knobs for user preference as well as a hygienic nozzle guard gate for easy maintenance.

Luxe dual nozzle bidet attachment, $25

Champion women's jersey joggers: $19

Walmart

Champion women's jersey joggers are also on sale at Walmart now. You can get a pair for just $19 (reduced from $25).

Michael Kors women's watch: $92

Walmart

This Michael Kors Women's Pyper gold case black leather watch, originally $149, is now available for $92 at Walmart.

LOL Surprise Confetti Under Wraps dolls: $10

LOL Surprise dolls are hot items this holiday season. Walmart

If you have little ones around, you know how popular these doll-and-accessory-surprise unboxing balls can be. LOL Surprise Confetti Under Wraps dolls, now just $10 (reduced from $13), make great stocking stuffers.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $79

Walmart

Pod-based coffee brewers are convenient, but not always cost effective when you want to make a lot of coffee at once. The Keurig K-Duo ($79) offers the best of both worlds, with K-Cup-based and basket-and-carafe-style brewing options.

Best Buy Black Friday deals

You'll find TVs, laptops, video games and more tech on sale at Best Buy.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $150

Apple via Best Buy

Apple AirPods are $50 off right now. These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods, $150 (regularly $200)

Best Buy also has the newly released Apple AirPods 3 (with a MagSafe charging case), which is sure to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. While you likely won't find it anywhere at a discount, you can still order a pair at list price.

Apple AirPods 3, $179

Nest hub smart display with Google Assistant (2nd gen): $50

Google via Best Buy

This Google device allows you to control your entire home from one screen. This second generation Nest hub is compatible with all Nest products and thousands of other compatible devices, including your TV. Use the touchscreen to dim the lights, play music in any room or use your voice to ask Google a question.

Nest hub smart display with Google Assistant (2nd gen), $50 (regularly $100)

Nest smart programmable wifi thermostat: $100

Google via Best Buy

This smart thermostat can be controlled from anywhere, as long as you have access to the Google Home app. It also comes in four different colors. Right now, you can buy one on sale for $30 off its regular price.

Nest smart programmable wifi thermostat, $100 (regularly $130)

The early Black Friday Google sale at Best Buy also includes:

HyperX streamer starter pack: $80

HyperX via Best Buy

Equip your aspiring streamer, podcaster, TikToker or ASMRtist with these audio must-haves. The HyperX streamer starter pack comes with a SoloCast USB microphone that features a tap-to-mute function, multi-platform compatibility and a Cloud Core gaming headset with a detachable noise-cancelling microphone and 7.1 surround sound.

HyperX streamer starter pack, $80 (regularly $130)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Amazon via Best Buy

This Amazon Fire TV stick is 50% off right now at Best Buy. The device offers support for leading HDR formats, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Audio and gives you access to the latest 4K content. Plus, you can control the device with the Alexa voice remote, which means no more toggling around to find what you're looking for.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (regularly $50)

Samsung 70-inch smart TV: $600

Samsung via Best Buy

This 2021 model features a crystal processor that lets you watch TV and movies in 4K ultra high definition. The smart TV can also access your favorite apps and streaming services right on its 70-inch screen, powered by Tizen OS. Buy one now for $150 off its regular listed price during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

Samsung 70-inch smart TV, $600 (regularly $750)

50" TCL Roku TV (Series 4): $360

Save $70 on this highly rated TCL Roku 4K TV at Best Buy now. Best Buy

The highly rated TCL Roku Series 4 TV is in a real sweet spot of quality and value.

TCL 50" 4K Roku TV Series 4, $360 (reduced from $450)

Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon's early Black Friday sale, featuring what the company is calling "epic deals," is on now. You can save big on Alexa-powered devices, toys, apparel, kitchenware, beauty and much more. Here's a sampling of what's on sale.

Black Friday Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Amazon

Gift cards are almost as good as cash, which is what makes this deal so exciting: Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards.

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit

Apple AirPods Pro: $190

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (reduced from $249)

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $45

Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, $45 (reduced from $90)

Amazon Echo Show 5: $45

Amazon

Echo Show 5, $45 (reduced from $80)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV stick is also 50% off right now at Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (regularly $50)

LOL Surprise! Movie Magic Studios set: $99

Amazon

The LOL Surprise! Movie Magic Studios set includes 12 dolls and more than 70 unboxing reveals, plus a green screen for kids to make movies. It's currently $37 off at Amazon.

LOL Surprise! Movie Magic Studios set, $99 (reduced from $136)

Target pre-Black Friday deals

We're still counting down the days until Halloween, but the Target Holiday Shop is decking the halls with $5 decor deals, $20 wreath deals and more.

Here are more great deals you can shop at Target now.

Baby Yoda 8" plush: $11

Target

Target has Baby Yoda on sale as well -- save $3 on this cuddly 8-inch Baby Yoda plush right now.

Nordstrom pre-Black Friday deals

Nordstrom has markdowns on men's, women's and children's fashion, home and more.

Nike Dri-Fit men's zip jacket: $45

Nordstrom

Nike Men's Dri-Fit zip jacket, $45 (reduced from $75)

Nordstrom plush faux fur slippers: $15

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Snuggle Plush faux fur slipper, $15 (reduced from $29)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Kohl's now

Kohl's has plenty of deals on apparel, kitchen appliances, home goods and more. Don't forget to redeem your saved up Kohl's Cash now through Nov. 10.

Kohl's 'The Big One' oversized plush throw: $10

The Big One oversized plush throw, $10 (regularly $27)

Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker: $200

Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker, $200 (reduced from $230)

Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda classic jeans: $10 and up

These jeans, a favorite among CBS Essentials shoppers, are now marked down as low as $10 -- the best price we've seen.

Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda classic jeans, $10 to $20 depending on the wash (regularly $40)

GameStop pre-Black Friday deals

GameStop has deals on video games, gaming accessories, action figures and more.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse: $130

GameStop

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse with charging dock, $130 (reduced from $170)

Wayfair pre-Black Friday deals

Find furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and more reduced at Wayfair.

Magic Bullet: $40

Wayfair

The Magic Bullet countertop blender, $40 (reduced from $57)

Mercury Row Imani square arm sleeper: $480

Mercury Row via Wayfair

This reviewer-loved velvet sofa bed has a 1950s feel. It transforms into a twin-size bed and is available in three colors, including this eye-catching green.

Mercury Row Imani square arm sleeper, $480 (reduced from $669)

Mercury Row cotton wall hanging: $50

Mercury Row via Wayfair

Choose from cream or gray in this cotton wall hanging with a tasseled bottom. Try using it as earthquake-proof artwork above a bed.

Mercury Row cotton wall hanging, $50 (reduced from $70)

Tucker Murphy Pet Nyberg specialty cat bed: $30

Tucker Murphy via Wayfair

It doesn't get much cuter than a cat in a hammock. This particular design won't look out of place with most décor.

Tucker Murphy Pet Nyberg specialty cat bed, $30 (reduced from $41)

Ulta pre-Black Friday deals

Find makeup, skincare, fragrances and more reduced at Ulta.

Lancôme advanced génifique anti-aging face serum: $26

Lancome via Ulta

This radiance boosting serum from Lancôme is about 50% off right now. It's made with a prebiotic, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and ceramides to smooth, hydrate, even out skin texture and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The smallest size is $26, an affordable option if you've never tried anti-aging products before and want to start.

Lancôme advanced génifique anti-aging face serum, $26 (regularly $52)

Croc rose gold nano titanium 1.25-inch flat iron: $90

Croc via Ulta

This flat iron has a nine-foot-long cord. You'll have room to move around while you use one of the four heat settings on your locks. And there's no worry about wondering if you left the flat iron on again: This device has a 40 minute auto shut-off safety feature.

Croc rose gold nano titanium 1.25-inch flat iron, $90 (regularly $130)