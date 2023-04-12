The best selling robot vacuums on Amazon in April 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The best robot vacuums are major time savers. They can handle the vacuuming and floor cleanup on their own -- plus, many of them can even empty themselves. However, it can be hard to know which robot vacuum to choose from with all of the different brands and features available. To help, we've scoured the Amazon best-sellers list and compiled the best-selling robot vacuums of 2023.

Best-selling robot vacuum: Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum, $199 (reduced from $229)

Best-selling iRobot Roomba robot vacuum: iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

Popular 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop: Mamnv robot vacuum and mop combo, $180 (reduced from $700)

Amazon's best-selling robot vacuums include a variety of options from ultra-affordable robot vacuums to more premium options. Many of the best-sellers have self-emptying bases, allowing you to easily schedule a cleaning without needing to empty the base when it gets full. There are also some top-rated 2-in-1 devices that can also mop your hardwood and tile floors in addition to vacuuming the carpets. (Looking for the best robot mops in 2023? Click here.)

Best-selling robot vacuums on Amazon

Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum

Amazon's #1 best seller in the robot vacuum category is the Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum. The Anker 11S is relatively affordable, but it doesn't skimp on features. The robot vacuum connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,300 Pa of suction, an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean.

Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum, $199 (reduced from $229)

The Max model of this robot vacuum offers stronger suction power at 2,000 Pa.

Anker Eufy 11S Max robot vacuum, $250

Mamnv robot vacuum and mop combo

Amazon's second-best-selling robot vacuum is this Mamnv robot vacuum and mop combo. The 2-in-1 device offers 1400Pa of suction power with four high-efficiency cleaning modes. Reviewers report that it tackles pet hair with ease and fits into small spaces well.

Mamnv robot vacuum and mop combo, $180 (reduced from $700)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal



The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $499 (reduced from $549)

Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner



Lefant's M210 Pro robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas" and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. It features 100 minutes of run time and offers self-charging capabilities.

You can also download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device to better control the device remotely.

Get this 4.4-star-rated robot vacuum for nearly 75% off now at Amazon after coupon.

Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner, $110 after coupon (reduced from $400)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose is a big fan of the iRobot Roomba j7+. "This robot vacuum does a great job sucking up strands of hair, dust and debris on my floors," she says. "This iRobot Roomba even eliminated the hard-to-reach dust bunnies under my dresser and bookshelves. It cleans so well, I don't feel like I need to use my stick vacuum after."

Click here for a full review of the iRobot Roomba j7+.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $795

Looking for a deal on an iRobot Roomba? The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable. Cleaning station is not included.

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $501 (reduced from $600)

Xiebro robot vacuum and mop

The Xiebro robot vacuum and mop is a 2-in-1 self-charging cleaner. It offers two levels of adjustable suction, for a total of 2,000 Pa of suction power. It also features intelligent obstacle avoidance with infrared sensors.

Xiebro robot vacuum and mop, $136 after coupon (reduced from $710)

Shark Ion robot vacuum



This Shark robot vac features side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on all surfaces. Use the SharkClean app on your connected smartphone or device to control when -- and where -- your robot vacuum cleans. The vac offers 120 minutes of run time.

Shark Ion robot vacuum, $150 (reduced from $230)

Shark AV2501S robot vacuum with self-emptying base

This 4.5-star-rated Shark robot vacuum cleans your whole home in a precise matrix grid. It's self-emptying base holds up to 30 days worth of dirt and debris. It also features a self-cleaning brushroll and HEPA filtration system, making it a great option for picking up pet hair and dander.

Shark AV2501S robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $550

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner



Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas" and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $99 (reduced from $260)

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance, which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It offers an impressive 3000 Pa of suction power and a 240 minute run time.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $260 with coupon (reduced from $450)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $500 (reduced from $700)

If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit of money.

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $320 after coupon (reduced from $430)

Roborock S7MaxV Ultra self-emptying robot vacuum and sonic mop

Want an even more powerful robot vacuum and mop? Check out the Roborock S7MaxV Ultra self-emptying robot vacuum and sonic mop.

The S7 MaxV Ultra is Roborock's smartest robot combo yet. It includes an Empty Wash Fill Dock for automatic dust emptying, mop washing, and robot water tank refilling. The dock even cleans itself too.

Roborock S7MaxV Ultra self-emptying robot vacuum and sonic mop, $1,400

