These Amazon Prime Day 2023 laptop computer deals are the best prices we've seen today
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here and it's full of laptop computer deals. Right now, You can save on a new laptop from bestselling brands including Apple and Samsung right now. Whether you need a new laptop for school, work, gaming or just for browsing the internet, Amazon has a laptop deal for you during the Prime sales event.
- Related: How we choose the best products
Luckily you don't have to go far to find them. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up top-rated, customer-loved laptops at Amazon now. All of these laptops have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.
Top products in this article:
Lowest price in 30 days: 13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8, $699 (reduced from $1,200)
Best Apple MacBook deal: Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $750 (reduced from $999)
Best Chromebook deal: 11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $179 (reduced from $260)
Best gaming laptop deal: 15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,161 (reduced from $1,500)
New laptop models keep coming, so there are tons of deals being offered on many older laptop models so retailers can clear stock. Some previous years' top releases are seeing price cuts such as the MacBook and Samsung Chromebook. This means that you can get a fairly new model without paying full price.
CBS Essentials has gathered the best Amazon laptop deals below, including discounts on gaming laptops. No matter if you're looking to replace your aging notebook or it's just time to upgrade, you can save money on your brand-new laptop computer now with these Amazon Prime Day 2023 discounts.
The best laptop computer deals on Amazon
Check out the best laptop deals going on right now during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $699
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a great windows laptop option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 can operate as a laptop or tablet for work, streaming, creating digital art and more. It runs on Windows 11 and a powerful Intel Core processor. It features a USB-A port, USB-C port, headphone jack and a dedicated charging port for flexible connectivity.
13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8, $699 (reduced from $1,200)
13" Apple MacBook Air: $750
Deals on older MacBook Air models aren't always easy to find. At under $1,000, this Macbook deal is worth a look.
This M1-powered model gives you 8 GB memory, 256 GB of storage and up to 18 hours of battery life. And because it has Apple's powerful M1 chip inside, it'll see you through the more demanding workloads such as photo editing and graphic design.
Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $750 (reduced from $999)
17" LG Gram 17: $1,234
The award-winning LG Gram 17 is not just the lightest 17-inch laptop out there. At less than three pounds, it's also among the lightest laptops, period -- without sacrificing performance. If you're looking for a 17-inch laptop that won't feel like a burden while you're commuting, this configuration will save you a bundle.
17" LG Gram 17 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $1,234 (reduced from $1,850)
11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM): $197
Are you hard on your laptops? This thin, light and powerful MacBook alternative for Windows users boasts military-grade durability.
This model features a 11.6-inch display, lightning-fast Wi-Fi connection speeds and up to 12 hours of battery life. It even features Google-supported, voice-based assistance.
11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM), $197 (reduced from $250)
11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $179
This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price. It's currently 43% off on Amazon.
11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $179 (reduced from $260)
14" Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: $600
2-in-1 fans won't have to pay a lot for a new hybrid laptop. The well-received Lenovo Flex 5 now sitting at a sub-$800 price point. Highly rated by reviewers, this notebook from Lenovo is praised for its combination of great performance and equally great features such as Dolby Audio speakers, responsive keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life.
Its mid-range configuration touting Ryzen 5 5500U, 16 GB memory and 256 GB of storage is no longer on sale currently.
14" Lenovo Flex 5 (AMD Ryzen 5, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $600
14.4" Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: $1,199
The Microsoft Surface Studio is the most powerful surface laptop. The surface laptop studio features a Quad-core powered 11th Gen Intel Core processor, 512 GB SSD and 16 GB RAM.
14.4" Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, $1,199 (reduced from $1,600)
10.5" Microsoft Surface Go 3 touchscreen: $320
The Surface Go 3 is a portable, yet powerful device that can be used as a tablet or laptop. The device features an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4 GB of RAM and an 11-hour battery life.
You may want to consider adding on a compatible wireless keyboard ($35) to enjoy full laptop functionality.
Microsoft Surface Go 3, $320 (reduced from $400)
15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: $1,161
If you're looking for a decent gaming laptop that won't completely bust your budget, here's your pick.
"The battery life is amazing and the picture is extremely clear for a laptop this size," a verified Amazon purchaser says.
Other buyers note the model's "amazing" speed and crisp display for the price.
15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,161 (reduced from $1,500)
15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: $708
Check out this 4.5-star-rated, 15.6-inch laptop from Acer. The Nitro 5 features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and tech that boosts fan speed when your gaming heats up.
15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $708 (regularly $840)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
- Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here: Dates, deals and more
- How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Tech, home, fitness, more
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tech deals: Live blog
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $50
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $100
Amazon Prime Day tech deals
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon tech: Amazon Fire TV, Ring, Kindle and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Kindle e-readers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Google Pixel smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones: Apple AirPods, Beats, Bose, more
- The best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire TVs: Get a new 4K TV for $100
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Sony headphones and speakers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Bose headphones, speakers and soundbars
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tablet deals: Save on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets, Amazon Fire tablets and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple iPads
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple Watches
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 on Cricut craft machines and tools
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on massage guns for summer workout recovery
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on PS5 video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 streaming deals: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more
- Amazon just slashed the price on Fire TV sticks during Amazon Prime Day
- Prime Day streaming deal: Get Paramount Plus for half price, plus more 99 cent streaming channel deals
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on air fryers
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on coffee makers
- Best protein powder deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee brewers and accessories
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on KitchenAid stand mixers and mixer accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Instant Pot deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on refrigerators
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on grocery items
Amazon Prime Day home deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on washers and dryers
- Best Amazon Prime Day furniture deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on patio furniture and outdoor accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 bedding deals you can shop right now
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 mattress deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day pet deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day tool deals: Dewalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more
- Amazon Prime Day deal: There's a massive sale on Dewalt tools at Amazon now
- Amazon has some of the best deals on Ryobi tools during Prime Day 2023
- Amazon has a huge sale on Milwaukee tools during Prime Day 2023
- Black and Decker tools are on sale now during Amazon Prime Day
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty and wellness deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day toy deals
Amazon Prime Day luggage deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on luggage and travel essentials
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsonite luggage
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on American Tourister luggage
Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers
- Walmart Plus Week is coming: What you need to know about the Prime Day competitor
- Best deals at the Wayfair Back to College sale this weekend
- Walmart Plus Week: The best deals at Walmart you can shop right now
- It's not just Amazon: The best Prime Day deals at Walmart, Best Buy, Wayfair and more retailers
- Best Buy Black Friday in July: Save big on tech, appliances and more
for more features.